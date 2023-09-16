Sussex among luckiest places to live to old age with 9 supercentenarians

Sussex is home to nine out of the 234 people in the UK that are currently over the age of 110.

The average age of Sussex’s supercentenarians is a staggering 110.6 years.

Fabulous Bingo has discovered and ranked 234 supercentenarians in the UK, having extracted the average age per county and region, as well as the number of supercentenarians per location, ranking the luckiest places where you could live longest.

The average age of Sussex’s supercentenarians is a staggering 110.6 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

These supercentenarians collectively lived for an astonishing 995 years and 1,088 days, which is equivalent to approximately 364,506 days.

HAVE YOU READ THIS?

Eight out of the nine supercentenarians are females.

Henry William Allingham lived for 41,314 days, which is 1,127 days longer than the youngest centenarian, Margaret Rosina Perring, who lived for 40,187.

These supercentenarians were born between the late 19th century and the early 20th century, spanning a period of approximately 47 years (1863 to 1910).

The nine Sussex super centurions are:

Henry William Allingham (Brighton) – 113 years and 42 days

Winifred May Willis (Bexhill-on-sea) – 111 years and 94 days

Ethel May Gale (Brighton) – 110 years and 275 days

Emma Georgina Colyer (Brighton) – 110 years and 121 days

Gertrude Elsie German (Hove) – 110 years and 74 days

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Margaret Rosina Perring (Robertsbridge) – 110 years and 10 days

Marjorie Offen Kinne (Haywards Heath) – 111 years and 176 days

Jessamine Nicholls (Chichester) – 110 years and 278 days