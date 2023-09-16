Sussex among luckiest places to live to old age with 9 supercentenarians
Fabulous Bingo has discovered and ranked 234 supercentenarians in the UK, having extracted the average age per county and region, as well as the number of supercentenarians per location, ranking the luckiest places where you could live longest.
The average age of Sussex’s supercentenarians is a staggering 110.6 years.
These supercentenarians collectively lived for an astonishing 995 years and 1,088 days, which is equivalent to approximately 364,506 days.
Eight out of the nine supercentenarians are females.
Henry William Allingham lived for 41,314 days, which is 1,127 days longer than the youngest centenarian, Margaret Rosina Perring, who lived for 40,187.
These supercentenarians were born between the late 19th century and the early 20th century, spanning a period of approximately 47 years (1863 to 1910).
The nine Sussex super centurions are:
Henry William Allingham (Brighton) – 113 years and 42 days
Winifred May Willis (Bexhill-on-sea) – 111 years and 94 days
Ethel May Gale (Brighton) – 110 years and 275 days
Emma Georgina Colyer (Brighton) – 110 years and 121 days
Gertrude Elsie German (Hove) – 110 years and 74 days
Margaret Rosina Perring (Robertsbridge) – 110 years and 10 days
Marjorie Offen Kinne (Haywards Heath) – 111 years and 176 days
Jessamine Nicholls (Chichester) – 110 years and 278 days
Annie Churchill (Worthing) – 110 years and 18 days