Sussex among top 10 most haunted holiday destinations in UK

By Richard Gladstone
Published 12th Oct 2024, 12:08 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Sussex has been revealed as one of the top 10 most haunted holiday destinations in the UK, according to a new study.

With Halloween just around the corner, the research revealed the most haunted holiday destinations in the UK for a spooky staycation.

The study by Park Holidays looked across the 16 key historic locations in the UK analysing the number of reportedly haunted buildings/areas, the number of horror movies filmed in the locations and the number of ‘monsters’ spotted.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Park Holidays said once this data was obtained each location was given a score out of 10 to create an index of the best locations for haunted holiday around the UK.

File: Michelham Priory and its gardens. Pics Justin LycettFile: Michelham Priory and its gardens. Pics Justin Lycett
File: Michelham Priory and its gardens. Pics Justin Lycett

Park Holidays said Sussex was ranked fifth among the top 10 ‘spooky’ holiday locations based on the number of haunted areas, the number of horror films filmed there and the number of ‘monster’ sightings. It got a score of 7.

Within Sussex, there are many tales to tell of hauntings and strange goings-on in its historic buildings and castles.

For example, Michelham Priory in Hailsham, East Sussex is said to be haunted by several ghosts, including the ghost of former owner Thomas Sackville. People have claimed to have seen doors and windows slam shut with no obvious cause.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Mermaid Inn in Rye is said to have a spirit in almost every room in the 15th century building, including a white lady, a man who lost a duel, and the ghost of the wife of notorious smuggler George Gray.

Hertfordshire and Kent top the list as the UK's best locations for a haunted holiday, Park Holidays said.

Sussex also ranked fifth among the top 10 locations where the most horror movies were filmed, with 79 such films being shot in the county, according to the study.

Several horror movies filmed in Sussex include Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey, which was shot in Ashdown Forest, where A.A. Milne based the Hundred Acre Wood in the Pooh stories, Deliverance, which features Greatham Bridge in Pulborough, and The Village in the Woods (2019), in which The New Inn in Hadlow Down, East Sussex was used as a filming location.

Read also: 16 of Sussex’s most haunted places

Related topics:East Sussex

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice