Sussex has been revealed as one of the top 10 most haunted holiday destinations in the UK, according to a new study.

With Halloween just around the corner, the research revealed the most haunted holiday destinations in the UK for a spooky staycation.

The study by Park Holidays looked across the 16 key historic locations in the UK analysing the number of reportedly haunted buildings/areas, the number of horror movies filmed in the locations and the number of ‘monsters’ spotted.

Park Holidays said once this data was obtained each location was given a score out of 10 to create an index of the best locations for haunted holiday around the UK.

File: Michelham Priory and its gardens. Pics Justin Lycett

Park Holidays said Sussex was ranked fifth among the top 10 ‘spooky’ holiday locations based on the number of haunted areas, the number of horror films filmed there and the number of ‘monster’ sightings. It got a score of 7.

Within Sussex, there are many tales to tell of hauntings and strange goings-on in its historic buildings and castles.

For example, Michelham Priory in Hailsham, East Sussex is said to be haunted by several ghosts, including the ghost of former owner Thomas Sackville. People have claimed to have seen doors and windows slam shut with no obvious cause.

The Mermaid Inn in Rye is said to have a spirit in almost every room in the 15th century building, including a white lady, a man who lost a duel, and the ghost of the wife of notorious smuggler George Gray.

Hertfordshire and Kent top the list as the UK's best locations for a haunted holiday, Park Holidays said.

Sussex also ranked fifth among the top 10 locations where the most horror movies were filmed, with 79 such films being shot in the county, according to the study.

Several horror movies filmed in Sussex include Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey, which was shot in Ashdown Forest, where A.A. Milne based the Hundred Acre Wood in the Pooh stories, Deliverance, which features Greatham Bridge in Pulborough, and The Village in the Woods (2019), in which The New Inn in Hadlow Down, East Sussex was used as a filming location.