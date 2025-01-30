Sussex and Surrey dogs: 12 adorable dogs and puppies up for adoption need loving homes

Megan Baker
By Megan Baker

Trainee Reporter

Published 18th Dec 2024, 16:28 BST
Updated 30th Jan 2025, 16:51 BST
Could you give one of these lovely dogs a home?

These adorable dogs are hoping for a second chance at life.

Rescue Remedies, located near Gatwick, has committed itself to helping breeds that are ‘notoriously difficult to re-home’.

The organisation asks all adopters to read the re-homing information carefully, especially its commitment which states all adopters should keep their dogs on leads in public places.

You can find out more about each dog below by taking a look at the charity’s website.

All information and photos come from Rescue Remedies Dog Rescue.

Click here for more news from Dog Friendly Sussex!

Mavis is looking for a special forever home or foster home near Gatwick. She has pulled on the heartstrings of the volunteers due to her being 'frail and elderly'. Rescue Remedies said 'kennels is no place for her' and she desperately needs a cosy home. She is a lovely girl who plods along on her walks and seems to be well-behaved with dogs. Find out more about Mavis on her forum page https://www.rescueremediesdogrescue.co.uk/viewtopic.php?t=10372.

1. Mavis - 12-year-old American Bulldog

Mavis is looking for a special forever home or foster home near Gatwick. She has pulled on the heartstrings of the volunteers due to her being 'frail and elderly'. Rescue Remedies said 'kennels is no place for her' and she desperately needs a cosy home. She is a lovely girl who plods along on her walks and seems to be well-behaved with dogs. Find out more about Mavis on her forum page https://www.rescueremediesdogrescue.co.uk/viewtopic.php?t=10372. Photo: Rescue Remedies

Sandos is a sweet and friendly Mastiff. He walks at a lovely pace though he has a stubborn streak and likes to go the routes he likes and knows, according to Rescue Remedies He loves treats and will sometimes stop and wait for you to give him something - otherwise he can be tricky to budge, the charity said. He can get spooked in some situations, such as meeting horses or dogs that are barking at him. He loves zooming around the paddock and is remarkably fast and agile for such a large dog. Sandos is looking for a home with large dog experience.

2. Sandos - five-year-old Mastiff

Sandos is a sweet and friendly Mastiff. He walks at a lovely pace though he has a stubborn streak and likes to go the routes he likes and knows, according to Rescue Remedies He loves treats and will sometimes stop and wait for you to give him something - otherwise he can be tricky to budge, the charity said. He can get spooked in some situations, such as meeting horses or dogs that are barking at him. He loves zooming around the paddock and is remarkably fast and agile for such a large dog. Sandos is looking for a home with large dog experience. Photo: Rescue Remedies

BeauBeau wants to be your only pet at home, but she enjoys social walks with other dogs at the rescue. She walks well on a lead but prefers walks in quiet places where she won’t come across too many unknown dogs. The rescue said she doesn’t like cats but ignores squirrels. BeauBeau loves playing ball and enjoys all water activities, whether that’s paddling in the stream, lying in the pool, or playing with the hose. The rescue added: "She is very fond of apples too, so if you’re looking for an orcharding companion, BeauBeau could be the one!"

3. BeauBeau - eight-year-old English Bull Terrier cross Whippet

BeauBeau wants to be your only pet at home, but she enjoys social walks with other dogs at the rescue. She walks well on a lead but prefers walks in quiet places where she won’t come across too many unknown dogs. The rescue said she doesn’t like cats but ignores squirrels. BeauBeau loves playing ball and enjoys all water activities, whether that’s paddling in the stream, lying in the pool, or playing with the hose. The rescue added: "She is very fond of apples too, so if you’re looking for an orcharding companion, BeauBeau could be the one!" Photo: Rescue Remedies

Lenny is a lurcher who has proved a great companion on his regular foster breaks. He loves all people and is a gentle soul, according to Rescue Remedies. He walks with slack leads and rarely pulls, and enjoys nothing more than lying around surrounded by people. He’s a typical lurcher - loving, intelligent and very food focused. Rescue Remedies asks all adopters to read the re-homing information carefully, especially its commitment which states all adopters should keep their dogs on leads in public places.

4. Lenny - seven-year-old Lurcher

Lenny is a lurcher who has proved a great companion on his regular foster breaks. He loves all people and is a gentle soul, according to Rescue Remedies. He walks with slack leads and rarely pulls, and enjoys nothing more than lying around surrounded by people. He’s a typical lurcher - loving, intelligent and very food focused. Rescue Remedies asks all adopters to read the re-homing information carefully, especially its commitment which states all adopters should keep their dogs on leads in public places. Photo: Rescue Remedies

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:SussexSurreyDog Friendly Sussex
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice