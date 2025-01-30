2 . Sandos - five-year-old Mastiff

Sandos is a sweet and friendly Mastiff. He walks at a lovely pace though he has a stubborn streak and likes to go the routes he likes and knows, according to Rescue Remedies He loves treats and will sometimes stop and wait for you to give him something - otherwise he can be tricky to budge, the charity said. He can get spooked in some situations, such as meeting horses or dogs that are barking at him. He loves zooming around the paddock and is remarkably fast and agile for such a large dog. Sandos is looking for a home with large dog experience. Photo: Rescue Remedies