These adorable dogs are hoping for a second chance at life.
Rescue Remedies, located near Gatwick, has committed itself to helping breeds that are ‘notoriously difficult to re-home’.
The organisation asks all adopters to read the re-homing information carefully, especially its commitment which states all adopters should keep their dogs on leads in public places.
All information and photos come from Rescue Remedies Dog Rescue.
1. Mavis - 12-year-old American Bulldog
Mavis is looking for a special forever home or foster home near Gatwick. She has pulled on the heartstrings of the volunteers due to her being 'frail and elderly'. Rescue Remedies said 'kennels is no place for her' and she desperately needs a cosy home. She is a lovely girl who plods along on her walks and seems to be well-behaved with dogs. Find out more about Mavis on her forum page https://www.rescueremediesdogrescue.co.uk/viewtopic.php?t=10372. Photo: Rescue Remedies
2. Sandos - five-year-old Mastiff
Sandos is a sweet and friendly Mastiff. He walks at a lovely pace though he has a stubborn streak and likes to go the routes he likes and knows, according to Rescue Remedies He loves treats and will sometimes stop and wait for you to give him something - otherwise he can be tricky to budge, the charity said. He can get spooked in some situations, such as meeting horses or dogs that are barking at him. He loves zooming around the paddock and is remarkably fast and agile for such a large dog. Sandos is looking for a home with large dog experience. Photo: Rescue Remedies
3. BeauBeau - eight-year-old English Bull Terrier cross Whippet
BeauBeau wants to be your only pet at home, but she enjoys social walks with other dogs at the rescue. She walks well on a lead but prefers walks in quiet places where she won’t come across too many unknown dogs. The rescue said she doesn’t like cats but ignores squirrels. BeauBeau loves playing ball and enjoys all water activities, whether that’s paddling in the stream, lying in the pool, or playing with the hose. The rescue added: "She is very fond of apples too, so if you’re looking for an orcharding companion, BeauBeau could be the one!" Photo: Rescue Remedies
4. Lenny - seven-year-old Lurcher
Lenny is a lurcher who has proved a great companion on his regular foster breaks. He loves all people and is a gentle soul, according to Rescue Remedies. He walks with slack leads and rarely pulls, and enjoys nothing more than lying around surrounded by people. He’s a typical lurcher - loving, intelligent and very food focused. Rescue Remedies asks all adopters to read the re-homing information carefully, especially its commitment which states all adopters should keep their dogs on leads in public places. Photo: Rescue Remedies