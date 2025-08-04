The charity, located near Gatwick, has committed itself to helping breeds that are ‘notoriously difficult to re-home’.
Rescue Remedies asks all adopters to read the re-homing information carefully, especially its commitment which states all adopters should keep their dogs on leads in public places.
All information and photos come from Rescue Remedies Dog Rescue.
1. Scooby and Yogie - ten-year-old Lurchers
Scooby and Yogie have been waiting for homes since 2021. They are now older and a little slower but are still playful and active. The pair had regular foster carers for a long time and proved what gentle and respectful companions they are in the home. However, they are now sadly back in kennels. The charity thinks the lovely Lurchers are brothers and is looking for a shared home for the pair. They must be the only pets at home. Photo: Rescue Remedies
2. Bear - seven-year-old Akita
During a recent foster break, Bear was described as 'a wonderful dog'. He attracts a lot of attention on walks and makes people smile. He is relaxed throughout the day, though he has found his voice and 'makes weird noises' when he's excited, according to his foster family. He walks really well and is clean in the house. Bear is a bit of a picky eater and his carers are currently trying to work out a good eating routine for him. His foster family said 'he's a joy to be with'. Photo: Rescue Remedies
3. Mavis - 12-year-old American Bulldog
Mavis is looking for a special forever home or foster home near Gatwick. She has pulled on the heartstrings of the volunteers due to her being 'frail and elderly'. Rescue Remedies said 'kennels is no place for her' and she desperately needs a cosy home. She is a lovely girl who plods along on her walks and seems to be well-behaved with dogs. Find out more about Mavis on her forum page https://www.rescueremediesdogrescue.co.uk/viewtopic.php?t=10372. Photo: Rescue Remedies
4. Sandos - five-year-old Mastiff
Sandos is a sweet and friendly Mastiff. He walks at a lovely pace though he has a stubborn streak and likes to go the routes he likes and knows, according to Rescue Remedies He loves treats and will sometimes stop and wait for you to give him something - otherwise he can be tricky to budge, the charity said. He can get spooked in some situations, such as meeting horses or dogs that are barking at him. He loves zooming around the paddock and is remarkably fast and agile for such a large dog. Sandos is looking for a home with large dog experience. Photo: Rescue Remedies