A senior dog is looking for a loving home in Sussex after his owners sadly had to leave him behind when they emigrated.

Sunny, 11, is currently living in kennels at Rescue Remedies, a charity situated near Gatwick.

The Fox Terrier cross Jack Russell is seeking a home for his twilight years in the care of an experienced owner who can make him feel safe after the sudden change in his life.

The senior pooch needs a quiet home with no other pets or children as he learns to trust people again and overcome his anxieties –he particularly dislikes people touching him without warning and needs time to learn to trust again.

Despite his older age, Sunny has a lot of energy and loves his walks in quiet areas away from other dogs. He adores belly rubs and likes to bring a toy with him on walks to calm his anxieties.

A dog walker at Rescue Remedies said: “[Sunny] is an absolute darling - so cute, with his earnest little face and his soft furry curls.

"He should have his own special people to make him realise how special he is.”

To find out more about Sunny, and to apply to adopt, visit the Rescue Remedies website.

The organisation asks all adopters to read the re-homing information carefully, especially its commitment which states all adopters should keep their dogs on leads in public places.

The homing process is centred around the charity’s Homing Questionnaire which is designed to find suitable homes meeting the organisation’s criteria.

Rescue Remedies will provide ongoing support via its online forum to help you settle in your dog and will also provide advice during the homing meet.

