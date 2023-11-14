Each of these pups at Rescue Remedies Dog Rescue are looking for loving homes.
The charity, situated near Gatwick, is currently caring for a German Shepherd, Staffies and lots of lovely Lurchers.
The organisation asks all adopters to read the re-homing information carefully, especially its commitment which states all adopters should keep their dogs on leads in public places.
All information and photos come from Rescue Remedies Dog Rescue.
1. Julian - two-year-old Saluki Lurcher
Julian is a very sweet pooch with a calm and easy-going temperament. He is very affectionate and will lean up against his humans for cuddle. Photo: Rescue Remedies
2. Martha - nine-month-old crossbreed
Martha is a sweet, young pup who gets on well with people and dogs. She is easy to walk, loves her cuddles and has been described as an 'all-round great companion'. Photo: Rescue Remedies
3. Bobby - two-year-old Staffie
Bobby came into the charity's care at two-weeks-old and has grown up in kennels. He is boisterous and hasn't had a chance to explore home life or society so needs a determined family to help him develop skills. Bobby loves people and was socialised with his siblings when he was younger. He’s very sweet and loves getting cuddles. His favourite activity is playing ball. Rescue Remedies said Bobby is a very cute and sweet young dog. Photo: Rescue Remedies
4. Sunny - 11 year old Terrier cross
Sunny has been owned since a puppy and grew up with young children, however, his family emigrated and couldn't take him with them. He then went into foster with an elderly dog and cats, but did not settle well with the other animals. Rescue Remedies said Sunny has come a long way and happily plays with toys and loves getting strokes and tummy rubs. He walks really nicely and has enjoyed social walks with other dogs, although if another dog gets too close, he can become a little fearful. The rescue added that he's a sweet little dog who deserves his retirement home. Photo: Rescue Remedies