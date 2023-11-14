4 . Sunny - 11 year old Terrier cross

Sunny has been owned since a puppy and grew up with young children, however, his family emigrated and couldn't take him with them. He then went into foster with an elderly dog and cats, but did not settle well with the other animals. Rescue Remedies said Sunny has come a long way and happily plays with toys and loves getting strokes and tummy rubs. He walks really nicely and has enjoyed social walks with other dogs, although if another dog gets too close, he can become a little fearful. The rescue added that he's a sweet little dog who deserves his retirement home. Photo: Rescue Remedies