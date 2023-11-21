3 . Magic - 18 month old Staffie cross

Magic is a very friendly, gentle boy who has love for everyone. He enjoys being around people and is very excitable around other dogs. He recently had one of his legs amputated, but this hasn't taken away from his bouncy and joyful character. He enjoys walks but will take full advantage of the chance to have a long lie-in in the mornings. Magic recently spent the weekend with a foster family who said he has all the qualities of a perfect best friend, and just needs a bit of time and support as he adjusts. Rescue Remedies asks all adopters to read the re-homing information carefully, especially its commitment which states all adopters should keep their dogs on leads in public places. Photo: Rescue Remedies