BREAKING

Sussex and Surrey dogs: These 15 adorable pups are up for adoption - including a senior pooch who needs a retirement home

A 13-year-old pooch in search of a retirement home is one of the dogs in care at Rescue Remedies.
Megan Baker
By Megan Baker
Published 29th Aug 2023, 13:08 GMT
Updated 21st Nov 2023, 18:38 GMT

The charity’s kennels, located near Gatwick, are home to lots of dogs who have sadly been subject to cruelty or neglect before arriving in the care of voluntary staff.

Many of the animals are rescued from council pounds, and the charity has committed itself to helping breeds that are ‘notoriously difficult to re-home’.

The organisation asks all adopters to read the re-homing information carefully, especially its commitment which states all adopters should keep their dogs on leads in public places.

You can find out more about each dog below by taking a look at the charity’s website.

All information and photos come from Rescue Remedies Dog Rescue.

Click here for more news from Dog Friendly Sussex!

Busky Bear is an older pooch who needs a retirement home, having sadly spent three years at the rescue. He is a firm favourite with the dog walkers at Rescue Remedies, with one saying 'he never fails to bring a smile to your face'. He is 'a lovely, friendly character' once he knows you. He is fearful of men but is very loving once he’s had an introduction. Busky also enjoys walking with dogs he's familiar with, but can react to new dogs that approach him.

1. Busky Bear - 13-year-old Staffie cross Shar Pei

Busky Bear is an older pooch who needs a retirement home, having sadly spent three years at the rescue. He is a firm favourite with the dog walkers at Rescue Remedies, with one saying 'he never fails to bring a smile to your face'. He is 'a lovely, friendly character' once he knows you. He is fearful of men but is very loving once he’s had an introduction. Busky also enjoys walking with dogs he's familiar with, but can react to new dogs that approach him. Photo: Rescue Remedies

Bunny is 'a sweet and loving' pooch. She loves playing in the paddock, chasing balls and getting lots of cuddles. She can be overwhelmed by other dogs and therefore wears a muzzle when out on walks. Bunny will make a wonderful companion to a lucky person.

2. Bunny - two-year-old Staffie crossbreed

Bunny is 'a sweet and loving' pooch. She loves playing in the paddock, chasing balls and getting lots of cuddles. She can be overwhelmed by other dogs and therefore wears a muzzle when out on walks. Bunny will make a wonderful companion to a lucky person. Photo: Rescue Remedies

Magic is a very friendly, gentle boy who has love for everyone. He enjoys being around people and is very excitable around other dogs. He recently had one of his legs amputated, but this hasn't taken away from his bouncy and joyful character. He enjoys walks but will take full advantage of the chance to have a long lie-in in the mornings. Magic recently spent the weekend with a foster family who said he has all the qualities of a perfect best friend, and just needs a bit of time and support as he adjusts. Rescue Remedies asks all adopters to read the re-homing information carefully, especially its commitment which states all adopters should keep their dogs on leads in public places.

3. Magic - 18 month old Staffie cross

Magic is a very friendly, gentle boy who has love for everyone. He enjoys being around people and is very excitable around other dogs. He recently had one of his legs amputated, but this hasn't taken away from his bouncy and joyful character. He enjoys walks but will take full advantage of the chance to have a long lie-in in the mornings. Magic recently spent the weekend with a foster family who said he has all the qualities of a perfect best friend, and just needs a bit of time and support as he adjusts. Rescue Remedies asks all adopters to read the re-homing information carefully, especially its commitment which states all adopters should keep their dogs on leads in public places. Photo: Rescue Remedies

Lola has a sad past, having been found with her deceased owner. Now in Rescue Remedies care, she is beginning to come out of her shell but still has some nervous tendencies. She requires a little reassurance occasionally and will stand close and touch your hand with her nose to comfort herself. She has been described as a 'lovely girl' who has many German Shepherd tendencies, including intelligence and friendliness.

4. Lola - eight year old German Shepherd

Lola has a sad past, having been found with her deceased owner. Now in Rescue Remedies care, she is beginning to come out of her shell but still has some nervous tendencies. She requires a little reassurance occasionally and will stand close and touch your hand with her nose to comfort herself. She has been described as a 'lovely girl' who has many German Shepherd tendencies, including intelligence and friendliness. Photo: Rescue Remedies

Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:SussexSurreyDog Friendly Sussex