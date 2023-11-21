A 13-year-old pooch in search of a retirement home is one of the dogs in care at Rescue Remedies.
The charity’s kennels, located near Gatwick, are home to lots of dogs who have sadly been subject to cruelty or neglect before arriving in the care of voluntary staff.
Many of the animals are rescued from council pounds, and the charity has committed itself to helping breeds that are ‘notoriously difficult to re-home’.
The organisation asks all adopters to read the re-homing information carefully, especially its commitment which states all adopters should keep their dogs on leads in public places.
All information and photos come from Rescue Remedies Dog Rescue.
1. Busky Bear - 13-year-old Staffie cross Shar Pei
Busky Bear is an older pooch who needs a retirement home, having sadly spent three years at the rescue. He is a firm favourite with the dog walkers at Rescue Remedies, with one saying 'he never fails to bring a smile to your face'. He is 'a lovely, friendly character' once he knows you. He is fearful of men but is very loving once he’s had an introduction. Busky also enjoys walking with dogs he's familiar with, but can react to new dogs that approach him. Photo: Rescue Remedies
2. Bunny - two-year-old Staffie crossbreed
Bunny is 'a sweet and loving' pooch. She loves playing in the paddock, chasing balls and getting lots of cuddles. She can be overwhelmed by other dogs and therefore wears a muzzle when out on walks. Bunny will make a wonderful companion to a lucky person. Photo: Rescue Remedies
3. Magic - 18 month old Staffie cross
Magic is a very friendly, gentle boy who has love for everyone. He enjoys being around people and is very excitable around other dogs. He recently had one of his legs amputated, but this hasn't taken away from his bouncy and joyful character. He enjoys walks but will take full advantage of the chance to have a long lie-in in the mornings. Magic recently spent the weekend with a foster family who said he has all the qualities of a perfect best friend, and just needs a bit of time and support as he adjusts.
4. Lola - eight year old German Shepherd
Lola has a sad past, having been found with her deceased owner. Now in Rescue Remedies care, she is beginning to come out of her shell but still has some nervous tendencies. She requires a little reassurance occasionally and will stand close and touch your hand with her nose to comfort herself. She has been described as a 'lovely girl' who has many German Shepherd tendencies, including intelligence and friendliness. Photo: Rescue Remedies