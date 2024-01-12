These adorable dogs at a local animal rescue are seeking loving homes.
Could you give a pup from Rescue Remedies a home?
The charity’s kennels, located near Gatwick, are home to lots of dogs who have sadly been subject to cruelty or neglect before arriving in the care of voluntary staff.
Many of the animals are rescued from council pounds, and the charity has committed itself to helping breeds that are ‘notoriously difficult to re-home’.
The organisation asks all adopters to read the re-homing information carefully, especially its commitment which states all adopters should keep their dogs on leads in public places.
All information and photos come from Rescue Remedies Dog Rescue.
1. Delphi - one-year-old Shar Pei cross Staffie
Delphi is still like a puppy in many ways and would benefit from training, but she is very clever and learns quickly. The rescue said: "The young pup is a little sweetheart and a complete mix of her two breeds. Her Staffy side loves to be close on the sofa; often rolling onto her back and demanding belly rubs. Whilst other times her Shar Pei side chooses to relax alone at the opposite end of the sofa." Photo: Rescue Remedies
2. BeauBeau - eight-year-old English Bull Terrier cross Whippet
BeauBeau wants to be your only pet at home, but she enjoys social walks with other dogs at the rescue. She walks well on a lead but prefers walks in quiet places where she won’t come across too many unknown dogs. The rescue said she doesn’t like cats but ignores squirrels. BeauBeau loves playing ball and enjoys all water activities, whether that’s paddling in the stream, lying in the pool, or playing with the hose. The rescue added: "She is very fond of apples too, so if you’re looking for an orcharding companion, BeauBeau could be the one!" Photo: Rescue Remedies
3. Athena - six-month-old Mastiff cross American Bully
Athena came into rescue as part of a litter of 12 puppies who were a welfare case. She is one of the last two puppies to find a home. Athena has been described as affectionate, dog-friendly and fun. She likes to give gentle kisses and takes treats very gently. Photo: Rescue Remedies
4. Marlene - six-month-old Staffie cross American Bully
Marlene came into rescue as part of a litter of 12 puppies who were a welfare case. She is one of the last two puppies to find a home. Marlene has been described as affectionate, dog-friendly and fun. Photo: Rescue Remedies