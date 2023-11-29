Two adorable and affectionate puppies rescued from a welfare case are among the dogs looking for homes at this Sussex charity.
The charity’s kennels, located near Gatwick, are home to lots of dogs who have sadly been subject to cruelty or neglect before arriving in the care of voluntary staff.
Many of the animals are rescued from council pounds, and the charity has committed itself to helping breeds that are ‘notoriously difficult to re-home’.
The organisation asks all adopters to read the re-homing information carefully, especially its commitment which states all adopters should keep their dogs on leads in public places.
All information and photos come from Rescue Remedies Dog Rescue.
1. Athena - six-month-old Mastiff cross American Bully
Athena came into rescue as part of a litter of 12 puppies who were a welfare case. She is one of the last two puppies to find a home. Athena has been described as affectionate, dog-friendly and fun. She likes to give gentle kisses and takes treats very gently. Photo: Rescue Remedies
2. Hughie - elderly Staffie
Hughie is an elderly dog who has very sadly come into the rescue's care after being 'beaten regularly', the charity said. Despite this, he is a very friendly dog. He has weak back legs so prefers shorter walks. A volunteer for the charity said: "[Hughie] IS really friendly, takes treats nicely, walks calmly, loves to sniff and generally loves to potter. He is a bit weak on his back legs, but once he gets going, he is in his element. For a dog that has had a really rough life, he continues to put his trust in humans to be kind to him. I'm just in awe of him. He melts your heart as he just wants a cuddle and love". Photo: Rescue Remedies
3. Marlene - six-month-old Staffie cross American Bully
Marlene came into rescue as part of a litter of 12 puppies who were a welfare case. She is one of the last two puppies to find a home. Marlene has been described as affectionate, dog-friendly and fun. Photo: Rescue Remedies
4. Casey - 11-year-old Rottweiler cross
Casey is sweet and friendly older dog. She is gentle and friendly, and enjoys taking her time on slow, short walks. She has a sad past, having been left abandoned for two days in her home. She was then rehomed but her current owner has developed dementia and, sadly, can no longer care for Casey. She is very affectionate, but doesn't like too much fussing around her head, according to the rescue. Photo: Rescue Remedies