2 . Hughie - elderly Staffie

Hughie is an elderly dog who has very sadly come into the rescue's care after being 'beaten regularly', the charity said. Despite this, he is a very friendly dog. He has weak back legs so prefers shorter walks. A volunteer for the charity said: "[Hughie] IS really friendly, takes treats nicely, walks calmly, loves to sniff and generally loves to potter. He is a bit weak on his back legs, but once he gets going, he is in his element. For a dog that has had a really rough life, he continues to put his trust in humans to be kind to him. I'm just in awe of him. He melts your heart as he just wants a cuddle and love". Photo: Rescue Remedies