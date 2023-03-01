Edit Account-Sign Out
Sussex animal rescue appeals for donations for pet food bank amidst cost of living crisis

An animal rescue in Sussex is asking people to donate to its food bank for pets, as owners across the county struggle more than ever with costs of caring for their beloved companions.

By Megan Baker
1 hour ago
Updated 1st Mar 2023, 5:18pm

Paws and Whiskers Sussex set up the Pet Pantry in January in response to being ‘inundated’ with people giving up their animals due to rising costs.

Born out of an aim to keep ‘as many pets in their homes as possible’, the pantry has provided essentials such as food, bedding and vet treatments to struggling owners across the county – in many cases preventing them from ending up in rescue centres or being euthanised.

However, it has now said it ‘desperately’ needed more funds to keep the pantry going, as it struggles to keep up with the demand.

Paws and Whiskers Sussex is appealing for donations to keep its pet food bank going.
This comes as a new survey has revealed that dog ownership costs have increased by 138 per cent in the South East since 2019 – with owners now paying an average of £191.87 to take care of their furry friends.

So far, PAWS has helped 28 animals – including 14 dogs and 14 cats – and donated 380 kilograms of food.

While this has cost the rescue nearly £800, it has received just £180 in donations towards this.

Hannah Carter, PAWS founder and director, said: "Since starting the Pantry in January we’ve been overwhelmed with the response we’ve had. We’re so pleased we’ve been able to help and that these animals can stay in their rightful homes.

"We help people all over England but the issues definitely seem more focussed in Sussex compared to the rest of the UK. As one of the most expensive areas to live in already, it’s clear people are struggling following the energy crisis and increase in mortgage rates.

“We’re seeing more and more requests but our outgoings are much higher than our income for this project. We pledged the first £500 ourselves but this was spent quickly.

"If anyone with a few extra pounds can help someone else in need we’d be so grateful, and so will the pets.”

To donate to the PAWS Pet Pantry, visit the rescue’s JustGiving page.

