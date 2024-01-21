Sussex animal rescue centre launches animal emergency foster appeal
Raystede Centre for Animal Welfare has announced that it urgently needs more foster carers to join the charity’s Break Away scheme. The scheme helps owners who are fleeing domestic abuse or facing short-term hospitalisation and need temporary care for their animals.
The charity’s fostering appeal is an opportunity for animal lovers to become an integral part of a compassionate team dedicated to not only making a positive impact in their lives of vulnerable animals but also helping families who find themselves in difficult situations.
The length of fostering varies depending on individual circumstances but is usually for around three months or until the owner is in a position for their animal to be returned to them.
Miriam Dowding, Rehoming Manager at Raystede said: “Our Break Away scheme provides a vital service for those who are fleeing domestic abuse. Often people won’t want to leave until they know their animal is also safe, yet many refuges aren’t able to accept animals. This is where our wonderful Break Away fosterer carers can step in.
“Break Away is also the only service in the South East that helps other animal types too, not just dogs and cats. While many other similar schemes focus on assisting in cases of domestic abuse, it is harder to find a scheme like ours, that can also help when issues arise due to hospitalisation too.”
Fostering best suits people who are home most of the day, such as those who work from home or are retired.
Raystede provides fosterer carers with all the necessary training, equipment, support and veterinary care.
This is what some of the charity’s recent Break Away clients had to say: “I honestly can’t thank you and the foster carer enough, without you we would have lost the boys forever, thank you once again for absolutely everything you’ve done to help us.”
“Just a little note to say how grateful we are for your work. In one of the most difficult times, we have ever experienced in our lives, you were there to support and keep part of our family together. Because of your care and love we did not need to give our pets away. We will be forever thankful.”