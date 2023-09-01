Dogs Trust Shoreham is urging anyone with a ‘dog-shaped hole in their life’ to consider adopting one of the Lurchers in their care.

Lurchers can often spend longer in the charity’s care than other breeds, despite their loving nature.

Dogs Trust is now asking people to consider giving a forever home to one of its long-legged residents .

Lurchers are sighthounds (such as a Greyhound, Whippet or Saluki) crossed with another breed, and therefore differ in size, with variable hair lengths, and are found in a wide variety of colours. They are known for their long, graceful frames, deep chests, and loyalty as a companion.

So far this year, more than 350 have come into Dogs Trust’s care across the UK.

Adel Burnett, manager at Dogs Trust Shoreham, said: “Lurchers tend to spend longer in our care than other breeds and are often overlooked. So, it’s important for us to try and dispel any misconceptions that may exist about the breed and urge people not to rule out a Lurcher as their perfect pet.

“Lurchers are loyal dogs that form very strong bonds with their owners. They are trustworthy and renowned for being affectionate so will bring a lot of love to their owner’s lives. It is a myth that they need a huge amount of exercise and long walks, they do need regular exercise like every dog, but they also very much relish lounging on the sofa. Lurchers really are at their happiest when they are with their owner, the one they love.”

To find out more about the Lurchers currently waiting to be adopted at Dogs Trust, visit: www.dogstrust.org.uk/dog-advice/getting-dog/breeds/lurcher

One loveable lurcher waiting for their forever home at Dogs Trust Shoreham is Tula – a bright, young dog who loves to learn.

Tula would make a fantastic companion to an active family who wish to do lots of fun training with their dog, and who can commit to keeping up the various training plans that her carers have implemented at the centre.

She finds it overwhelming to be with other dogs and animals, and is more comfortable with her human friends. She will need to go for walks in quieter areas.