Sussex residents can provide a home for rescue hens and save them from being slaughtered as a rehoming day is set to be held at Raystede Centre for Animal Welfare next month.

The British Hen Welfare Trust is hosting the rehoming day at the centre near Lewes, in East Sussex, on Saturday, April.

These hens, if not rescued, would otherwise go to slaughter aged just 18 months, while still laying, but deemed no longer commercially viable. They are sourced from farms with caged, bar or free-range egg production.

Thanks to the Trust and its nationwide network of volunteers, about 60,000 commercial hens enjoy a free-range retirement each year.

A commercial hybrid, the birds are bred for their docility. They are gentle, inquisitive and friendly, and will eat out of your hand, sit in your lap and follow you round the garden and even into your house – if you let them.

Many adopters have also discovered the joys of keeping hens, with some insisting they make better pets than rabbits and guinea pigs.

The rescue said adopters have also noted the animal’s friendliness and social skills as they have been known to interact well with other animals, including cats, dogs, sheep and llamas.

Jane Howorth, founder of the British Hen Welfare Trust, said: “The COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown created a huge surge in demand for ex-commercial laying hens, and the BHWT rose to the task, responding safely, compassionately, and efficiently.

“We implemented a COVID-19 safe ‘cluck-and-collect’ rehoming process which ensured the safety of our volunteers, our staff and our rehomers, whilst allowing us to save hens and place them into hen-friendly homes.

"Our nationwide network of pop-up rehoming locations is now open and our hundreds-strong volunteer team is fully engaged, rehoming thousands of hens each rehoming weekend.”

To adopt rescue hens, you will need to complete online registration at: www.bhwt.org.uk/rehome-hens. This includes sending photographic evidence of their suitable free-range, fox proof accommodation and shelter for the hens.

Adopters are required to keep a minimum of three hens, as they are social animals and are happiest as part of a small flock.

A suggested donation of £5 contributes to the Trusts overheads and educational programmes.

