Sussex animal sanctuary saves hedgehog with a broken toe

A spokesperson at the centre said: “This hedgehog had someone looking out for him. The finder of this poorly hedgehog uses cameras to watch the antics of the wildlife in his garden.

"He was able to identify a limp that this regular visitor didn't have the night before, and was also able to see that the hedgehog chose to not eat or drink for over 24 hours - likely because of pain. “He brought him to us, where we could give pain relief and fluid therapy immediately. Our experienced Vet Jo and Vet student Beth sedated him, and discovered a broken toe.

Thanks to the fantastic finder and our wonderful wildlife team, we've been able to quickly sort out a treatment plan for this lovely hedgehog, who should hopefully make a quick recovery and be back home as soon as possible."

Mallydams, on the outskirts of Hastings, occupies a 55 acre woodland nature reserve. It was gifted to the RSPCA in 1961 by local artist and wildlife lover the late Horace Quick and celebrated its 60th anniversary in 2021.

It has a fully equipped hospital room which has treated hundreds of distressed animals over the years, including injured seals, oiled seabirds and orphaned foxes.

1 . Injured hedgehog Injured hedgehog. X-ray showing the broken toe. Photo: supplied

2 . Mallydams Wood RSPCA centre at Fairlight Mallydams Wood RSPCA centre at Fairlight Photo: supplied

3 . Injured hedgehog Injured hedgehog X-ray Photo: supplied