​A Worthing card maker who took up painting when she inherited her grandmother's art supplies has launched a unique set of Christmas cards with a national charity.

Georgi Doig, 28, set up lil wabbit, a small paper goods company specialising in watercolour animal designs and poetry, in the first lockdown of 2020.

She had begun painting for the first time after her grandmother passed away and she inherited watercolour paints and brushes, and has now built a successful business selling greeting cards, giftware and tea towels, as well as countless private commissions for clients across five continents.

Right from the start, Georgi, who describes herself as director of happiness at lil wabbit, has supported StreetVet, a national charity offers free essential veterinary care to the pets of people experiencing homelessness. She raised more than £8,000 with her first two Christmas collections, in 2021 and 2022.

Georgi Doig is supporting StreetVet with her lil wabbit Christmas card collection. Picture: Holly Booth Studios

This year, the Christmas collection includes two eight-card packs, each featuring two different hand-painted designs of beloved doggy patients with their stories on the back. For the first time, the collaboration includes a luxury gold foil individual card range, bringing dazzling gold accents to the adorable pet portraits.

For every sale, 50 per cent of the profits will go directly to helping StreetVet continue its crucial work. A pack of 8 cards is £7 and single gold foil cards are £3.25 each, available from lilwabbit.co.uk. The sustainable collection is printed in the UK and exclusively supplied by an FSC-accredited printer. Both cards and envelopes are recyclable and eco-friendly.

Georgi said: "I am honoured to work with StreetVet again this Christmas and have thoroughly enjoyed creating a new range of luxury cards to be sent to our customer’s loved ones all over the world. We know how much our own pets mean to us and our families, so supporting StreetVet’s vital work is very important to us here at lil wabbit.”

The cards feature watercolour-inspired portraits of registered StreetVet patients, showcasing their heart-warming stories. Bella, for example, was able to receive life-saving treatment for an infection with the help of StreetVet, while Daisy, an English bull terrier, has been supported with dental care, lump removal and regular medication for osteoarthritis. Also featured are Precious the collie and Freddie, having come back from paralysis thanks to care and hydrotherapy treatments through StreetVet.

Jade Statt, StreetVet co-founder, clinical director and brand ambassador, said: "We’re proud to continue to work with Georgi and absolutely adore her thoughtful designs. We’re eager to see how StreetVet’s supporters will once again share our love for lil wabbit’s work and warm, inspiring storytelling. We hope this will raise awareness for those experiencing homelessness, and the challenges they face, especially during the colder months.’’