Sussex artist unveils scary seagull painting at Brighton bar exhibition

The painting, which riffs on the film poster for the zombie film 28 Days Later, features the looming face of an open beaked, frenzied looking gull with the title ‘28 Chips Later’.

In the background a man wanders along a Sussex shoreline, with a pier in the background, being mobbed by gulls as he tries to eat from a bag of chips. The whole canvas is splattered with bird mess.

The painting is currently on display and for sale in an exhibition at the Brighton Rocks bar in Rock Place, Kemptown, until November 3.

Bill is well known for his humorous pastiche on chip-stealing seagulls and has produced a Gull-O-Rama calendar for 2025 that features many of his amusing paintings.

He also does more lifelike renditions of gulls and scenes of the Sussex coast and landscape. Bill takes commissions for bespoke paintings.

You can check out his work at www.billgreenheadart.com.

1 . Bill Greenhead artwork Bill Greenhead artwork Photo: supplied

