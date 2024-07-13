Sussex attraction, Brighton i360 temporarily closed to visitors - this is why
Engineers were spotted at Brighton’s i360 today (Saturday, July 13).
On its website, the attraction posted a statement, which said: “Due to unscheduled maintenance, the Brighton i360 Viewing Pod is not currently operational. Any customers with existing bookings that have not yet already been contacted by our customer service team, please email [email protected] Thank you for your understanding.”
The glass door at the main entrance has sustained damage.
The tower opened in August 2016.
From the fully enclosed viewing pod, visitors can experience 360-degree views across Brighton, the South Downs and the English Channel.
