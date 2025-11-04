Sussex bakery announces opening date for its newest store in Worthing

A family-run Sussex bakery business has announced the opening date for its newest store in Worthing.

Truffles Bakery has taken over The Merry Miller in Findon Valley, following the retirement of the previous owners.

Roy Luxford served customers at the bakery in Findon Road for the final time on Saturday, October 18. He said the support from his customers almost brought him to tears, after he announced his retirement after 45 years.

Writing on Facebook, Truffles said: “We are beyond excited to announce that we will be occupying the premises at 152 Findon Road! We wish Roy a wonderful retirement and look forward to being part of Findon Valley."

Truffles Bakery in Montague Street, Worthing, opened in December 2022. Picture: Katherine HM

Roy said that as he was approaching his 74th birthday, it was the right time to retire but it was a bittersweet as he had to make the staff redundant.

Truffles has branches throughout Sussex, including in Worthing town centre, Goring, Shoreham, Lancing and Steyning.

The company was launched in 1982 when Peter Tompsett decided to turn his passion and love of baking into a career. He bought a small family bakery in Henfield High Street, called the Regency Bakery, which three years later was renamed Truffles Bakery.

The success of his first shop in Henfield led to the opening of further premises and the relocation of the original bakery to a larger unit on the Mackley Industrial Estate in Small Dole.

Peter is now retired and the business is run by his three daughters, Daisy, Amy and Molly. They work alongside a team of around 220 people to provide what they describe as ‘good quality, fresh baked goods to our local communities’.

The West Sussex bakery produces fresh bread and cakes every day for delivery to the bakeries, ten food trucks and a Truffles restaurant at Shoreham Airport.

The new Truffles in Findon Road, Findon Valley, is due to open on Wednesday, November 12.