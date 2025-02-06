A Sussex barber who attacked a man with scissors, 'following a disagreement', has been jailed.

Sussex Police said Adam Pirot, 20 – of Roedean Road in Brighton – was working in a barbers on Preston Street when the incident happened on November 29, 2022.

"He launched an attack on a person with scissors following a disagreement,” a police spokesperson said.

"Pirot followed the 24-year-old victim out of the shop armed with the weapon before repeatedly stabbing and slashing him, causing serious injuries including a collapsed lung.

Twenty-year-old Adam Pirot, of Roedean Road in Brighton, has been jailed for five years. Photo: Sussex Police

“Following searches of addresses linked to the suspect, evidence was located linking Pirot to the crime, and he was arrested on December 8, 2022 on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent.”

He was bailed with strict conditions pending further enquiries and forensic testing, police said.

Police said Pirot was charged on June 6, 2023 with grievous bodily harm with intent bailed ahead of his next hearing.

On June 4, 2024, Pirot was found guilty following a trial at Brighton Crown Court, police said.

Police said the defendant was sentenced on January 17 at Lewes Crown Court to five years behind bars.

Detective Constable Jack Page said: "The injuries sustained were very serious, and the outcome could have been much worse had treatment not been sought promptly.

"We are pleased with the outcome, and that a man capable of such a violent assault has been removed from the community, making it a safer place as a result."