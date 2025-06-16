An Arundel-based charity for bereaved men has used Father's Day to launch a new hard-hitting campaign, Dead Dads Club.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The name has been chosen for its stark impact and the message is being spread on social media through powerful conversations between men talking about their losses and struggles.

StrongMen co-founder Efrem Brynin said: "The name is designed to make you take notice, it is supposed to make you stop, just like grief does. The campaign message is about men, in my case as a dad, losing my precious son.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The idea for Dead Dads Club has been in my head for the last two to three years and over the past 12 months, me and my colleagues have been working closely with our long-time supporters, ZAK Agency, to bring the campaign to life."

Efrem Brynin, co-founder of StrongMen

The aim of the campaign is to highlight men’s grief and it means a lot to Efrem, whose son, Lance Corporal James Brynin, was killed in Afghanistan in 2013.

Efrem said: "I became a dad at the age of just 18, and again at 20. It is without doubt the best thing that has ever happened to me, enhancing my life in so many ways and taken me from being an angry teenager, to a man.

"When we lost James, part of that role died with him. He was my go-to, my best friend, and that was lost with him. Father’s Day is an emotive day for so many of us for so many reasons. For men like me who have lost a child, for those who have lost their dads, but also for others.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s also for those who have lost partners, siblings, and struggle to know what to do on this day, so, whilst this is the Dead Dads Club and we launch on Father’s Day, it is much bigger than that.

"We want this campaign to be for everyone and hope you will all get behind us and follow and support the as much as possible. Being a charity, we have made donating easy, you can support by simply texting DDC to 70085 to donate £10."

Visit the new website deaddadsclub.co.uk for more information and a link to the Crowdfunder page.