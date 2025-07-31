Sussex-based international charity calls for end to keeping great apes in zoos

Sussex-based international wildlife charity Born Free is calling for an urgent end to keeping great apes in zoos.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It follows the release of a major new report in which the charity delivers a damning indictment of the ethical, scientific and practical claims made to justify the keeping of great apes in captivity.

The report – Our Captive Cousins: The Plight of Great Apes in Zoos – is being backed by a host of leading conservationists, world renowned experts and celebrities including Chris Packham, Ian Redmond, Dr Jimmy and Jenny Desmond and Nicky Campbell.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Born Free, which is based in Horsham, says that in Europe alone there are more than 1,500 highly intelligent great apes – profoundly social creatures which include gorillas, chimpanzees, bonobos, and orangutans – in captivity in zoos.

Horsham-based international wildlife charity Born Free is calling for an end to keeping great apes in zoos. Photo: Jo-Anne McArthur, Born Free

More than 300 of the 1,500 apes are held in 21 establishments across the British Isles with 57 great apes in captivity in the south east.

The report exposes the suffering endured by great apes in environments that will never meet their complex physical, emotional, and social needs.

Born Free co-founder Dame Virginia McKenna said: “When I see a great ape looking at me from behind the bars or reinforced glass in a zoo, something in me falters. Their eyes reflect a depth of feeling we instinctively recognise, connect and empathise with.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We share their sense of a loss of freedom, of purpose, of self. These intelligent, feeling beings do not belong in cages. We must find the courage simply to say: the keeping of our closest cousins in captivity for our entertainment must end.”

The report reveals how zoo life is catastrophic for the animals’ health. From abnormal stereotypic behaviours, mental distress, stillbirths, maternal rejection and infanticide, to obesity and heart disease, Born Free’s report catalogues the disastrous effect of captivity.

A spokesperson said: “It is a horrifying fact that zoo guidelines currently advocate the use of pharmacological treatments such as antidepressants to alleviate signs of stress in great apes.

"Animals are being given drugs to combat the anxiety caused by living in groupings and enclosures so far removed from their natural habitats.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Born Free is calling for action now. The charity is urging people in the south east ‘to stand with their closest living relatives, not stare at them behind bars and to bring an end to the suffering of great apes, imprisoned for show.’

The spokesperson added: “The power lies with society; zoos and tourist attractions only continue to operate because people keep paying entry fees, carparking and souvenirs.

"Born Free is asking the public in the south east to vote with their feet, and to pledge not to visit places that keep great apes captive purely for our entertainment.”