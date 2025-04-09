Sussex-based national charity Care for Veterans confirms name going forward after merger with Royal Star & Garter group

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The name Care for Veterans has been retained, following its merger with Royal Star & Garter, the Worthing-based national charity has confirmed.

Care for Veterans, formerly The Queen Alexandra Hospital Home, made its home at Gifford House in Worthing nearly 100 years ago.

The charity first began exploring a proposal to merge with Royal Star & Garter in 2024 and confirmation came after the merger was completed on March 31, 2025.

Care for Veterans will continue to operate, within an integrated group, and the name Care for Veterans has been retained – but it will also be noted as a Royal Star & Garter home, expanding the group to four care homes, in Worthing, Solihull, Surbiton and High Wycombe.

Royal Star & Garter group chief executive Andy Cole at Gifford House in Worthing

The charities were both founded to care for soldiers returning from World War One, Royal Star & Garter on January 14, 1916, under the auspices of the British Red Cross Society, and The Queen Alexandra Hospital Home in 1919 in Roehampton, moving to Worthing in 1933.

The merger came about as the charities have shared values and objectives, with long histories of providing care to the Armed Forces community and an ambition to improve the quality and range of their services.

There is now a unified management structure in place, and a new board has been formed.

Royal Star & Garter group, which has 518 employees, said very few roles had been affected by the merger, as the core functions will remain as they were. There has been no change to frontline staff involved in the delivery of care and other functions including wellbeing, catering, housekeeping and operations.

Andy Cole, chief executive, said: "Our strategy at Royal Star & Garter is to ensure consistently exceptional care is provided for those in the Armed Forces community living with disability and dementia.

"The merger underpins this ambition as our two charities unite, developing and learning from one another to benefit the veteran community, now and into the future. We are privileged to welcome Care for Veterans, its home, residents and staff, into the Royal Star & Garter family.”

Royal Star & Garter provides care to veterans and their partners living with disability or dementia. It also has services reaching out into the community and nationwide.

David Williams, Care for Veterans trustee, said: "This merger brings together two charities sharing common goals and values, with expertise in caring for Armed Forces veterans and their families living with disability.

"Combining our skills and strengthening our financial and operational resilience will ensure that high-quality care continues to be provided at our Worthing home. We look forward to beginning this new chapter with Royal Star & Garter.”

Care for Veterans operates from Gifford House, in Boundary Road, Worthing. It provides long-term nursing, rehabilitation, respite and award-winning end-of-life care to ex-Armed Forces personnel who live with disabilities, including acquired brain injury and degenerative neurological conditions.

Royal Star & Garter says it is committed to enhancing the services delivered to veterans and their families at Care for Veterans. It will work on a seamless operational integration over the next two years.