Sussex-based Pericles Theatre Company launches crowdfunding campaign to buy stage-lighting

Pericles Theatre Company need £4,000 to enable them to buy their own portable stage-lighting for their touring shows.

The award-winning theatre company, based in East Grinstead, brings together people with complex needs and local actors and musicians, and together they produce shows which reach enthusiastic audiences in the local community and further afield. The company performs in local halls and at festivals, indoors and outside, and often there is no stage lighting available.

The £4,000 raised through Crowdfunder will enable them to buy a basic set of lights with carry case which they can use when touring to village halls and other spaces which have no stage-lighting available.

Director Vasile Nedelcu said “ If we had our own lights it would make all the difference. We'd be able to perform anywhere at any time, and our shows would sparkle as we always hope they will!”

Pericles Theatre Company at Brighton Fringe in 2023 (with basket)

The theatre company’s patron, Oscar-winning composer Stephen Warbeck, said “I have always admired and enjoyed the work of Pericles Theatre Company and Vasile Nedelcu. I feel very privileged to be associated with this important work.”

Pericles Theatre Company are offering some great rewards – for £30 or more a donor can choose to receive 2 tickets to a performance of the first production to be lit with the new lights. Donate £200 and the reward will be one of the beautiful herring cran-style baskets which were especially made for the company, and used in their last show, “The Seagull & The Cat” (see photos).

The link to the Crowdfunder campaign is https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/let-there-be-lights-for-pericles-theatre-company The campaign runs until 17 July 2024.