A beach in Sussex has been named among the best to visit in the UK this winter.

As part of a study into the UK’s best seaside destinations for holiday entertainment, the team at OLBG have analysed beach review scores, average temperatures, and average rainfalls to ‘decipher the best beaches to visit for a day out’.

An OLBG spokesperson said: “St Ives top the ranking of holiday entertainment destinations that have the best beaches. The review score of 4.8 is only matched or bettered by Tenby and Bamburgh, however the southern weather triumphs here. St Ives has the least rainfall of any beach location at 673mm per year.”

Following St Ives was Bournemouth, Shanklin, Whitstable, Lyme Regis, Swanage, Sandown, Deal and Mablethorpe.

New research has featured Eastbourne in the UK’s best beaches to visit this winter. Photo: Sussex World staff

So, which Sussex beach made the list?

Eastbourne, in East Sussex, came in tenth place with an overall beach score of 6.37 (out of 10).

Its Google review score is 4.6 (out of 5); the average annual temperature is 11.4 degrees Celsius; the average annual rainfall is 931mm and the average number of annual rainy days stands at 105.

In December, the Tourism Promotions Office named Eastbourne in the ‘must visit list’ for 2025.

The town came in for praise for a range of features, including its ‘miles of beaches, promenade, walking trails and downland to explore’.

Margaret Bannister, Eastbourne Borough Council’s lead member for tourism, leisure, accessibility & community safety, said: “We have so much in store for you in 2025.

"Whether its art and culture, family fun, thrilling sporting action or wellness and relaxation you are looking for, then you’ll find this in abundance in Eastbourne this year. A real opportunity to make it a year to remember!”

For more information on Eastbourne, itinerary planning and to find and book accommodation visit www.visiteastbourne.com.