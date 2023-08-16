BREAKING
Sussex beach ranked as the most popular seaside destination in the UK

A new study has revealed that Brighton Beach is the most popular UK seaside site on Instagram.
By Frankie Elliott
Published 16th Aug 2023, 16:12 BST

The travel and luggage experts at Bounce compiled a list of the UK’s most popular beaches according to social media, by analysing the number of Instagram posts, finding that the East Sussex city’s beach ranked number one with 1,004,649 hashtags.

Brighton Beach dominates when it comes to social media popularity. The southern beach destination has inspired over a million Instagram posts, showing the area’s traditional pubs, pebble beach, and sea fishing scene.

The second most popular UK beach on Instagram is Scarborough Beach, with 176,976 dedicated posts, while Fistral Beach in Newquay was third with 130,900 posts.

To view the full study click here

