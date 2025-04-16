Sussex Belle: Where and when to see the historic steam train today
Steam hauled by an LMS Black 5 locomotive, the train travels from London Victoria to the Sussex coast, crossing the North and South Downs and passing through the countryside of the Weald.
Passengers can enjoy a leisurely lunch while appreciating the Sussex scenery out their windows.
If you hope to spot the train passing by, see the route details below:
10.57am – Leaves London Victoria;
Journeys south along the main line towards Brighton passing through East Croydon, Redhill, Gatwick Airport, Three Bridges and Haywards Heath;
Leaves the Brighton line at Keymer Junction, just after Wivesfield, and head south-eastwards through Cooksbridge to Lewes;
1.48pm – Arrives in Eastbourne where the steam locomotive will be serviced;
3.15pm – Leaves Eastbourne;
Heads along the Sussex Coast through Normans Bay, Cooden Beach, and Bexhill;
3.53pm – Arrives in Hastings;
4.06pm – Train reverses direction of travel and leaves Hastings;
Journey continues heading north through Crowhurst and Battle, and then passing through Mountfield Tunnel;
5.40pm – Arrives back at London Victoria.
For more information, visit: www.railwaytouring.net/sb-16-04-25.
