Sussex Belle: Where and when to see the historic steam train today

A historic steam train will pass through Sussex today (Wednesday, April 16), stopping at two stations. Here’s all you need to know.

Steam hauled by an LMS Black 5 locomotive, the train travels from London Victoria to the Sussex coast, crossing the North and South Downs and passing through the countryside of the Weald.

Passengers can enjoy a leisurely lunch while appreciating the Sussex scenery out their windows.

If you hope to spot the train passing by, see the route details below:

The Sussex Belle arriving in Eastbourne in November 2022 (Pic by Jon Rigby)

10.57am – Leaves London Victoria;

Journeys south along the main line towards Brighton passing through East Croydon, Redhill, Gatwick Airport, Three Bridges and Haywards Heath;

Leaves the Brighton line at Keymer Junction, just after Wivesfield, and head south-eastwards through Cooksbridge to Lewes;

1.48pm – Arrives in Eastbourne where the steam locomotive will be serviced;

3.15pm – Leaves Eastbourne;

Heads along the Sussex Coast through Normans Bay, Cooden Beach, and Bexhill;

3.53pm – Arrives in Hastings;

4.06pm – Train reverses direction of travel and leaves Hastings;

Journey continues heading north through Crowhurst and Battle, and then passing through Mountfield Tunnel;

5.40pm – Arrives back at London Victoria.

For more information, visit: www.railwaytouring.net/sb-16-04-25.