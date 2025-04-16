Sussex Belle: Where and when to see the historic steam train today

Megan Baker
By Megan Baker

Reporter

Published 16th Apr 2025, 07:40 BST
A historic steam train will pass through Sussex today (Wednesday, April 16), stopping at two stations. Here’s all you need to know.

Steam hauled by an LMS Black 5 locomotive, the train travels from London Victoria to the Sussex coast, crossing the North and South Downs and passing through the countryside of the Weald.

Passengers can enjoy a leisurely lunch while appreciating the Sussex scenery out their windows.

If you hope to spot the train passing by, see the route details below:

The Sussex Belle arriving in Eastbourne in November 2022 (Pic by Jon Rigby)The Sussex Belle arriving in Eastbourne in November 2022 (Pic by Jon Rigby)
The Sussex Belle arriving in Eastbourne in November 2022 (Pic by Jon Rigby)

10.57am – Leaves London Victoria;

Journeys south along the main line towards Brighton passing through East Croydon, Redhill, Gatwick Airport, Three Bridges and Haywards Heath;

Leaves the Brighton line at Keymer Junction, just after Wivesfield, and head south-eastwards through Cooksbridge to Lewes;

1.48pm – Arrives in Eastbourne where the steam locomotive will be serviced;

3.15pm – Leaves Eastbourne;

Heads along the Sussex Coast through Normans Bay, Cooden Beach, and Bexhill;

3.53pm – Arrives in Hastings;

4.06pm – Train reverses direction of travel and leaves Hastings;

Journey continues heading north through Crowhurst and Battle, and then passing through Mountfield Tunnel;

5.40pm – Arrives back at London Victoria.

For more information, visit: www.railwaytouring.net/sb-16-04-25.

