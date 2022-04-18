Sussex bluebells: Stunning photos taken at Slindon Wood near Chichester, part of the National Trust estate

These pictures were taken on Monday April 18, 2022, at Slindon Wood, which lies just off the A27 between Chichester and Arundel in West Sussex.

According to the National Trust website, the 3,500 acre Slindon Estate consists of woodland, farmland, downland and picturesque village, all connected by 25 miles of footpaths and bridleways.

“All of this is cared for by tenant farmers, and our tireless team of rangers and volunteers. We’re a versatile bunch. One day you’ll see us picking litter or cleaning a sink and the next leading a guided walk, cutting down a tree or repairing a gate.

Bluebells at Slindon Wood SUS-220418-153934001

“Our strength is in our differences, but we have in common our strong affection for Slindon, the South Downs and a pleasure in working in the countryside.”

The village of Slindon is as pretty as a postcard - and it boasts the lovely Slindon Forge village shop and cafe which is a favourite stop of locals and visitors.