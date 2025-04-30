Sussex brewery launches new single-hop small batch beer

It is made using Citra hops, known for their refreshing citrus quality with lots of grapefruit on the nose. With a alcohol gravity of 5.4 percent Long Man Citra is available on cask at trade outlets around the county or in 440ml cans from the brewery shop at Church Farm, Littlington, and other stockists.

It follows hot on the heels of a popular small batch six percent New England IPA, a juicy and full bodied beer brewed with four hop varieties to give flavours of soft peach, passionfruit and an intense tropical aroma.

The brewery’s award-winning beers are crafted in a converted flint barn in the heart of the South Downs National Park, and they put environmental sustainability at the core of everything they do.

Long Man beers are brewed using regeneratively farmed barley, grown on the Sussex Downs, employing a no till method to lock in carbon, keep the worm population healthy and prepare the soil for growing barley. Their brewhouse is solar powered, waste water is used for irrigation and spent grain is fed to livestock.

1 . Long Man Brewery Long Man Brewery Photo: supplied

2 . Long Man NEIPA Long Man NEIPA Photo: supplied