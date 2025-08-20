Sussex Brewery scoops top prize at World Beer Awards

Lewes based brewery Harvey’s is celebrating after We’re over the moon to share that our Old Ale has been crowned Supreme Champion at the International Beer Challenge 2025.

The family-owned brewery also took home trophy for Best Ale up to 5% for its Old Ale. Miles Jenner, Head Brewer and Joint Managing Director commented: “Winning the ‘Supreme Champion’ Trophy, in competition with a wealth of beer styles and brewing nations, is an accolade we had not expected.

"Combining our spring water and yeast strain with locally sourced hops and barley remains paramount in our brewing process, as does the skill and dedication of our staff. Every member of the team has contributed to this success, and I am immensely proud of them.” Old Ale was also awarded Gold UK Winner in the Mild Ale category at the World Beer Awards. If that isn't enough, it also picked up Gold in CAMRA’s 2025 London and South East Area Champion Beer of Britain (Brown Ales and Red Ales, Old Ales and Strong Milds category). If you want to sample the Old Ale yourself, it will be pouring in pubs towards the end of September and is available in bottle here at www.shop.harveys.org.uk/collections/bottle-beer/products/old_ale

