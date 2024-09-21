Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Volunteers at a Sussex cat charity have issued an urgent appeal for cash to help with escalating vet bills after the heart-breaking rescue of a heavily pregnant stray.

Cats Protection Horsham was alerted to the plight of the mum-to-be after people became concerned about her living rough on the outskirts of the town. Volunteers assessed the situation and determined that they should trap the cat and take her into for emergency care.

Anna Portnoi, team leader, said: “Vet checks confirmed that Sadie was heavily pregnant and would need an emergency caesarean due to her general health condition.

“Thanks to excellent vet care, Sadie came through the operation and is recovering well but, sadly, they only managed to save one kitten. Four poor little mites were lost.

While the outcome looks good for Sadie and Sonny, substantial vet bills for the emergency surgery, ongoing treatment and aftercare have left a significant dent in the charity’s coffers, with the total cost expected to top £2,000. Picture contributed

“But Sadie is strong, she’s a survivor. She’s believed to be around three years old and, despite her ordeal, Sadie is bonding well with her kitten Sonny and both are expected to make a full recovery.”

Anna said: “We are dedicating a high level of care and attention to Sadie and her kitten's recovery, doing our best to deal with such a sad turn of events but we’re already stretched with the recent increase in local cats needing urgent care.

“This has put a great strain on our resources and every day we are seeing vet bills increasing and the pressure on our volunteers growing. We value the backing of the Horsham community and we know times are tough for everyone but we need to appeal for their extra support and compassion in this case.

“If we are fortunate to raise more funds than required, the money will be used to help other cats in our care in similar circumstances.”

To support Sadie and Sonny with donations to Cats Protection Horsham’s JustGiving appeal, visit: https://www.justgiving.com/page/sadieandsonny.

Cats Protection is the UK’s leading cat welfare charity that helps an average of 184,000 cats and kittens a year through its nationwide network. As well as finding new homes for unwanted and abandoned cats, the charity offers advice to support the welfare of all cats.