Sussex cat owners given deadline deadline to get pets microchipped - or face £500 fine

Cat owners in Sussex have just nine months to get their pets microchipped – or face breaking the law and receiving a £500 fine.

From June 10, 2024, it will become illegal for cat owners to not microchip their pets.

Recent reports suggest that 25% of cats in the UK are currently not microchipped – which is almost three million cats.

Once the new law comes into force, owners found without their cat microchipped will have just 21 days to have one implanted. After the 21 days, owners may then face a fine of up to £500.

The process of microchipping involves the quick, simply and painless insertion of a chip, generally around the size of a grain of rice, under the skin.

The microchip has a unique serial number that the keeper needs to register on a database. When a cat is found, the microchip can be read with a scanner and the registered keeper identified on a database so the pet can quickly be reunited with them.

A spokesperson for CatsMatter said: “Microchipping is part of responsible pet parenting and we, not only support the financial burden for those unwilling to follow the new rules, we actively pushed for strict measures when working on this legislation in both it's Bill form and as stakeholders throughout its consultation phases.

“The Government call for evidence and consultation on the issue received 99% approval rate from respondents expressed support for the measure, so we are assured we are not alone.”

When a cat is not microchipped, they can be picked up as a stray and end up clogging the rescue system, which is already on it's knees due to the current cost of living crisis, some shelters with waiting lists full of cats to enter care into the hundreds.

Microchipping ensures that people are notified should an accident happen, and we are fully aware how important it is for people to be notified of incidents concerning their cats, and how vital it is to have that closure should the worst happen.

Even cats that are house cats or have ‘catios’ and enclosed gardens can still escape through windows, doors, or of course carriers on the way to the vets.

The spokesperson continued: “We are so pleased the Government have brought in this law after years of campaigning, but we remain concerned about the scanning system that compliments it.

“We have remained clear to DEFRA that, for microchipping to work in practice, chips must be scanned.

“We continue to push the Government on introducing effective scanning measures so as many cats as possible can go home to their families where they belong.

“Our efforts have always been, and will always continue to be, focused on the welfare of cats firstly, followed by the rights and needs of their owners.

“We urge all cat owners who have not yet microchipped their cat to make an appointment at their local vets or with their nearest registered implanter.

“It's vital people book through a trained and registered implanter (found here: Animal Tracker | Find a Microchip Implanter) to prevent injury or potential complications to their beloved cat.

“We simply want cats to have the assurance of a voice when they are beyond their owners four walls, and we want cat owners to be given the very best chance of being reunited should they become separated from their cat for whatever reason.