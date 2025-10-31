Sussex charities compete for share of £100,000

The event is being organised by the Focus Foundation, which connects communities to empower grassroots charities to thrive.

The ten charities will each present their project and plan live to the Angels, in front of a 200-strong audience at the i360 on Brighton seafront. At the end of the evening, the Angels will reveal which charities it was most impressed by, and how much each will receive.

The ten charities are:

Brighton Table Tennis Club

Children's Respite Trust

Grassroots Suicide Prevention

MindOut mental health charity for the LGBTQ community

Pelican Parcels

Springboard

Sussex Nightstop

The Launchpad Collective

The Real Junk Food Project Brighton Community

WOLO Foundation.

Chris Goodman, co-founder of the Focus Foundation, said: "This will be a very special evening for the Foundation, and indeed our ten finalists. The aim is to bring together visionary entrepreneurs and inspiring charities to create lasting impact in our communities.

"It was a tough and very competitive process, reading through our many applications before deciding on the final ten. It won't be easy for the charities, and they have all been offered expert public speaking training in the run-up.

"The Focus Foundation is all about supporting grassroots charities within our communities. Many charities are facing severe underfunding, and that is why this evening is so special and such an important one for the finalists and indeed everyone involved in the Foundation."

There are five Angels - each has donated £10,000 to this project. That £50,000 has been doubled by the Focus Foundation to make a £100,000 pot.

They are: Chris Goodman, who co-founded Focus Group back in 2003 and later co-founded the Foundation; Rob Starr MBE, who founded Seico Insurance and later The Starr Trust, which is making a huge difference in the city; Sarah Willingham, the owner of the iconic i360, The Nightcap Group and an investor on Dragon's Den; Nazila Blencowe, the founder of Baron Homes Corporation and Mike Clare, a former CEO and chairman of Dreams Plc. and founder of The Clare Foundation.

Chris said: "We are confident this will be a spectacular evening in the most spectacular of settings. Tickets are on sale, costing £35 each, and I want to stress that 100 per cent of the ticket income will be donated to charities in Sussex.

"The event starts at 6.30pm and runs until 10.30pm. Please come along and support the Focus Foundation in its mission to help grassroots charities thrive."

The evening is being compered by Sussex entrepreneur David Hill, founder of E3 events and a long-standing trustee of the Focus Foundation.

