Sussex charities get boost from South Downs Park

The initiative was launched to help local community groups make the most of the tranquil and wildlife-rich landscape on their doorstep.

Following lots of positive feedback, the scheme is returning for a second year, with a particular focus on helping groups who may not have access to the National Park and might struggle with transport costs.

Among the groups benefitting this year include Hastings based Arts on Prescription – providing creative activities to enhance mental health and wellbeing; Crawley Care Collaborative – supporting patients with health conditions and disabilities in the Crawley area; Explore the Arch – providing community arts projects in Sussex; Arun Sunshine Group – supporting adults with learning difficulties in Littlehampton; Age UK – supporting older people in Brighton and Hove; Sanctuary – helping people seeking refuge in the Eastbourne area and FSN Charity – helping disadvantaged young people in Hastings, St Leonards, Rother and Wealden.

Arts on Prescription used the grant to take 25 people to the picturesque Cuckmere Valley and Seven Sisters Country Park.

Tara Reddy, Project Director and Founder at Arts on Prescription, said: “We are a volunteer-led organisation working with very socially-isolated people, many of whom have been excluded through their disabilities. This grant provided the opportunity to visit a beautiful place and everyone felt uplifted and included – we had tears of joy and laughter on the trip.”

More than 60 Ukrainian refugees were able to spend time in nature and to take a break from their problems.

Kate Drake, Health and Wellbeing Officer for the National Park, said: “It’s been wonderful to witness the impact that being in the National Park in these amazing green spaces can have on so many people.

“National Parks are part of the nation’s support system for health and wellbeing and this scheme has proven how successful these outdoor experiences can be.

“Transport continues to be a barrier for some groups, so I’m really pleased we’re launching a second year of this scheme to help more people have an uplifting and restorative day-out surrounded by nature. I’m looking forward to seeing what interest we get now that this initiative is becoming more well-known.”

The travel grants are up to the value of £250 to cover transport costs.

The grants are being funded by the National Park Authority, with additional support from the South Downs Trust, the official charity of the National Park.

Find out more and apply for a grant by visiting www.southdowns.gov.uk/health-wellbeing or email [email protected].

1 . The view from the Long Man of Wilmington in South Downs National Park The view from the Long Man of Wilmington in South Downs National Park. Pic by Rachel Kiley Photo: supplied

2 . Kate Drake Health and Wellbeing Officer for South Downs National Park Authority. Kate Drake Health and Wellbeing Officer for South Downs National Park Authority. Photo: supplied