Charities across the South East have seen a significant increase in pets being referred, as owners free domestic abuse.

Dogs Trust, which has one rehoming centre in Sussex based in Shoreham-by-Sea, has seen a 59 per cent increase in dogs referred across the South East and London – one of many ‘worrying figures’ recorded.

This is through its specialist domestic abuse support service, the Freedom Project – which supports people fleeing domestic abuse by providing temporary accommodation for their dogs.

Freedom Project manager Laura Saunders said: “Unfortunately, we are seeing an increase in demand for our service, so it’s more important than ever that we are there to support anyone experiencing domestic abuse who needs to flee to safety with their pet.

“We see first-hand the ways that perpetrators use dogs to coerce, control, physically harm and threaten within abusive relationships. This is incredibly frightening for survivors and is often aimed to leave people isolated.”

Meanwhile, the Cats Protection charity has seen a 58 per cent increase in cats referred to its Paws Protect service – which is a free and confidential fostering service for people fleeing domestic abuse, covering London and the home counties.

Amy Hyde, Paws Protect Manager said: “We know just how important it is for survivors to ensure that their cats will also be safe when they access refuge or emergency housing,

“The bond that we have with our cats is so important and sadly this can be exploited by perpetrators, with many pets physically harmed or threatened with abuse as a tool to coerce and control.”

Dogs Trust is seeking more dog foster carers to help care for dogs whose owners are escaping domestic abuse (Photo: Olivia Hemingway)

Dogs Trust’s Freedom Project and Cats Protection’s Paws Protect work in partnership across the South East and have jointly fostered 1,930 pets since 2004, through their specialist domestic abuse support services. But they need more foster carers to help people and their pets fleeing domestic abuse

Sixteen days of activism against gender-based violence begins on Friday (November 25).

Pets are often abused and, in some cases, killed by the perpetrator of domestic abuse in order to control and coerce. In addition to the physical abuse that pets may suffer, Dogs Trust found that 97 per cent of professionals working in the domestic abuse sector also said that animals are often used as a means of controlling someone experiencing domestic abuse.

Ms Saunders added: “We have heard of perpetrators not letting survivors walk their dogs alone, stopping them from accessing vet care for their dogs or being able to spend money on dog food and even repeatedly threatening to harm, kill or ‘get rid’ of their dogs.

“To instil fear and entrap, perpetrators prey on the strong bonds people have with their beloved pets - making these animals vulnerable to abuse because of the psychological and emotional damage that this causes. As many refuges are unable to accept pets, survivors are understandably concerned about their dog’s safety when they need to escape; the Freedom Project offers them a vital lifeline.

“Whilst we are pleased to have been able to help so many people, there is still very much a need for our service, and we urgently need more foster carers across the UK so that we can continue this life-saving work.”

Ms Hyde said the Paws Protect is ‘proud to support’ the 16 days of action against gender-based violence.

"Already, Paws Protect has supported over 1,000 cats and their families escaping domestic abuse,” she said. “Those aren’t just numbers. They are families who were able to find safety and were able to rebuild their lives with their animals.

“The number of cats we have cared for this year has increased by 32 per cent and we want to ensure that we are here for each and every cat who needs us, but we can only do this with the support of our amazing volunteer foster carers.

“If you might be able to offer a foster home to a cat escaping domestic abuse, please get in touch. Your support could mean that you’re not only helping a cat, but you’re also supporting a family to find safety too”

Dogs Trust Freedom Project and Cats Protection Paws Protect both need more specialist foster carers in London and the South East to support this vital service.

If you think you can help, would like to donate or would like more information about the Freedom Project, please visit: www.dogstrustfreedomproject.org.uk, email [email protected] or call 0800 298 9199.

For the Paws Protect, visit www.cats.org.uk/paws-protect, email [email protected] or call 0345 260 1280.

