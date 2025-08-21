Sussex charities team up to make cycling accessible to all

Sussex children's charity Chailey Heritage has joined forces with Eastbourne based charity Wheels for All teamed up to help make cycling possible for more people with disabilities and long-term illnesses.

Chailey has donated a number of specialist trikes to Wheels for All. These adapted cycles will help the charity deliver inclusive cycling sessions, and hospital and clinical referrals from their base at the Eastbourne Sports Park Athletics Track.

Olivia Powell, Equipment Administrator at Chailey Heritage Foundation, said: “We’re keen to support other organisations that share our commitment to accessibility, inclusion, and wellbeing. The trikes were no longer suitable for use by our current young people so rather than scrapping the equipment, we saw an opportunity to extend their life and impact elsewhere. It’s incredibly rewarding to know that equipment which wasn’t being used here can now bring joy and freedom to so many others.”

Wheels for All is the largest provider of inclusive cycling in the UK. The Eastbourne branch was set up 11 years ago. Mainly funded by East Sussex County Council, it caters for riders from all over East Sussex, West Sussex and Surrey and is run by a team of staff and volunteers.

Wheels for All trikes

Peter Bryant, Eastbourne’s Wheels for All Manager, said: “The trikes from Chailey will help offer a greater diversity and range from the early years through to adults. These will and already are changing our riders’ lives, giving them a feeling of freedom and independence sometimes for the first time. We are so passionate and proud about the work we do here and so we are truly grateful for Chailey’s support.”

Chailey Heritage Foundation is committed to supporting its community. Collaboration with charities like Wheels for All ensures its specialised resources benefit as many people as possible.

Chailey Heritage Foundation is a specialist disability charity for children and young people. Their outstanding school, welcoming residential homes and bustling centre create a thriving community of support for children and young people living with physical disabilities, complex medical and communication needs.

Wheels for All is delivered and developed by the East Sussex Bikeability team with several trusted volunteers, who promote the initiative far and wide across the county. More details can be found at www.wheelsforall.org.uk/locations/eastbourne-wheels-for-all