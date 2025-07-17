Sussex charities to benefit from Swoove fitness event this weekend

Five charities are set to benefit from the event. They are Sasbah; Children with Cancer Fund; Hospice in the Weald; Prostate Cancer Research and Headway.

This is the fourth year in a row that the festival has been staged, and all five instructors from Swoove East Sussex will be instructing for one hour each. It's £10 to take part for up to five hours.

Organiser Jo said: "Swoove is a 'sing, whoop and move' dance and Swoove Fitness is a singalong exercise class. It's different to other exercise classes because vocalising burns calories and engages the abdominal muscles.

"Each song is like doing 50 sit-ups without doing even one - no gimmicks, just one hour that flies by so quickly. There are classes for all ages and abilities. We've now been doing this for ten years. It's great exercise, fun, vibrant and so important to support our wellbeing.

"The first ten minutes of the class concentrates on warming up the voices and the bodies. The remainder is then back to back out of this world music that you can't help but Swoove to.

"We have sessions across East Sussex which are incredibly popular so please come along to support us and join in the fun."

Jo also runs Swoove Stars, which is especially for adults with learning disabilities, and she does fortnightly sessions with members of SASBAH.

SASBAH is The Sussex Association of Spina Bifida and Hydrocephalus, and Chief Executive Officer Rom Sanglaji said: "We are so grateful to Jo for running hour-long activities with our members. They are so important in terms of fun but also helping people feel better, it can be a big boost for their mental health as well.

"Jo is a great supporter of SASBAH, and I am thrilled that we have been chosen as one of the charities to benefit."

There will be a tombola, raffle and activities for everyone, including a 'sponge the instructors.'.

You can support the event at Just Giving here

