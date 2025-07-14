Sussex charities wins praise from MP

Josh visited the new SASBAH/JPK Project Hub in Church Street, Eastbourne.

SASBAH - The Sussex Association of Spina Bifida and Hydrocephalus - recently moved from its premises at Gun Hill, Chiddingly, into Eastbourne.

It is now based at The JPK Centre in the space which was previously a cafe. JPK has seven assisted living flats there as well.

Josh said: "It was a pleasure to visit the JPK Project and SASBAH - two incredible organisations making a real difference in our town. Their centre in Old Town is a warm, welcoming space, run by a brilliant team of staff and volunteers. "It was also great to see their newly launched community training centre where they are providing vital placements and skills development for individuals with learning disabilities.

"It's a powerful example of inclusion in action and shows what can be achieved when local organisations work together with purpose. A massive thank you to all the team for inviting me - and good luck to resident Jo who has just started a new job in hospitality. They represent the very best of Eastbourne."

Rom Sanglaji, Chief Executive Officer at SASBAH, said it was a pleasure to welcome Josh to the centre. "Josh's visit was such a refreshing one. He was genuinely interested in the work we do and how we support people who come here on a regular basis. It was great to see Josh joining in on some arts and crafts in Jenny Wrens gift shop situated at the entrance to the building, which is open to the public 10am-1pm Monday to Saturday."

You can learn more about SASBAH by visiting www.sasbah.org.uk.

