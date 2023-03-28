Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
12 hours ago Elon Musk announces major shake-up to Twitter blue-tick
6 hours ago MI5 raises terror threat level in Northern Ireland to ‘severe’
9 hours ago British Airways cancel dozens of Easter flights amid strike action
11 hours ago William Hill receives record fine of over £19 million
11 hours ago Five planets set to line up in night sky
11 hours ago What we know so far about Nashville school shooting

Sussex charity for old people at risk of closure due to increased demand for its services

A Sussex charity which supports elderly people is at risk of closing as it is unable to support the increasing demand for its services.

By Frankie Elliott
Published 28th Mar 2023, 17:22 BST

Age UK West Sussex, Brighton & Hove’s Information and Advice helpline is currently under threat as funding cuts, the cost of living crisis and a drop in donations have all impacted on the service for older people.

Due to increased demand, the charity is unable to keep up with all enquiries and despite its best efforts, calls from some of the most vulnerable in the community are going unanswered.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Liz Ansell, Helpline Manager at Age UK WSBH said “This is such a tough time for us, funding cuts and increased costs may mean we have to consider reducing staffing at a time when we’re needed the most.

Most Popular
Age UK West Sussex, Brighton & Hove’s Information and Advice helpline, is currently under threat as funding cuts, the cost of living crisis and a drop in donations have all impacted on the service for older people.
Age UK West Sussex, Brighton & Hove’s Information and Advice helpline, is currently under threat as funding cuts, the cost of living crisis and a drop in donations have all impacted on the service for older people.
Age UK West Sussex, Brighton & Hove’s Information and Advice helpline, is currently under threat as funding cuts, the cost of living crisis and a drop in donations have all impacted on the service for older people.

"Every day we get calls from older people living alone who are in tears about their financial situation, or who are feeling lonely and isolated. I know there are others who are trying to get through, but can’t. I hate that we’re letting people down, but demand is so high, we just can’t be there for everyone who needs us right now.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"I know times are tough for most, but if you’re able to support our fundraising campaign, the money will help us to be there for people who have nowhere else to turn.”

Age UK West Sussex, Brighton & Hove (WSBH) is launching a fundraising appeal to help give older people a lifeline through this crisis. The lifeline appeal aims to support the charity and cover the cost of employing more specialist advisors.

For every £1 spent on the team, the charity is able to access approximately £18 in benefits/grants for older people.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Last year, specialist benefits advisors identified over £3.3 million in extra income for older people in West Sussex.

Advisers on the helpline can provide up to date information and advice on a whole range of topics, not just financial matters.

HAVE YOU READ THIS?

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Lost East Sussex railway stations

Business is booming in Midhurst as traders delight in huge support for shops

PICTURES: Workers seen on East Sussex cliff

Housing needs, finding help at home, health and social care, family and personal matters, leisure and social activities, plus advice for carers is all covered.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Older people who need support can contact the helpline by calling 0800 019 1310, lines are open 9am – 2pm, Monday to Friday.

Donations to the Age UK WSBH Lifeline Appeal can be made by telephone on 0800 019 1310 or by visiting www.ageukwsbh.org.uk Thank you so much for your support.

West SussexAge UKHoveBrightonWorkers