A Sussex charity which supports elderly people is at risk of closing as it is unable to support the increasing demand for its services.

Age UK West Sussex, Brighton & Hove’s Information and Advice helpline is currently under threat as funding cuts, the cost of living crisis and a drop in donations have all impacted on the service for older people.

Due to increased demand, the charity is unable to keep up with all enquiries and despite its best efforts, calls from some of the most vulnerable in the community are going unanswered.

Liz Ansell, Helpline Manager at Age UK WSBH said “This is such a tough time for us, funding cuts and increased costs may mean we have to consider reducing staffing at a time when we’re needed the most.

"Every day we get calls from older people living alone who are in tears about their financial situation, or who are feeling lonely and isolated. I know there are others who are trying to get through, but can’t. I hate that we’re letting people down, but demand is so high, we just can’t be there for everyone who needs us right now.

"I know times are tough for most, but if you’re able to support our fundraising campaign, the money will help us to be there for people who have nowhere else to turn.”

Age UK West Sussex, Brighton & Hove (WSBH) is launching a fundraising appeal to help give older people a lifeline through this crisis. The lifeline appeal aims to support the charity and cover the cost of employing more specialist advisors.

For every £1 spent on the team, the charity is able to access approximately £18 in benefits/grants for older people.

Last year, specialist benefits advisors identified over £3.3 million in extra income for older people in West Sussex.

Advisers on the helpline can provide up to date information and advice on a whole range of topics, not just financial matters.

Housing needs, finding help at home, health and social care, family and personal matters, leisure and social activities, plus advice for carers is all covered.

Older people who need support can contact the helpline by calling 0800 019 1310, lines are open 9am – 2pm, Monday to Friday.