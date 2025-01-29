Sussex charity fundraises for rescue kitten's 'lifesaving' medication

Disney. Photo: PAW Society

A Sussex animal rescue charity is fundraising to cover the cost of ‘lifesaving’ medicine for a kitten with a fatal illness.

Five-month-old rescue kitten Disney was rushed to the vets when his foster mum noticed he’d stopped eating and appeared lethargic.

After undergoing various tests, Disney was diagnosed with FIP (Feline Infectious Peritonitis), which is very often fatal, according to charity People’s Animal Welfare Society (PAW Society).

Disney and his five siblings were rescued by PAW Society at just two-weeks-old. While Disney’s siblings are now ready to find their forever homes, Disney is just starting an 84-day course of treatment in foster care.

A PAW Society spokesperson said: “Just a few years ago, FIP was a guaranteed death sentence, and still is in the majority of cases without the right knowledge.

“In 2021, a lifesaving drug called GS-441524 was developed but, until recently, had not been approved for use in the UK by vet pharmaceutical companies.

“The administration of GS is not a straightforward one and requires accurate dosing, administering and supportive vet care for a dedicated 84 days.

"But we had to give it a shot for young Disney, who wouldn’t still be here if we hadn’t immediately started him on the medication.

"Since his diagnosis, Disney has been rushed back to the vets several times, but they’ve done a wonderful job with him every time.

“He’s fighting so hard and we’ll continue to fight for him too.”

GS-441524 is ‘extremely expensive’, according to PAW Society, which is now facing an estimated bill of £4,500.

The PAW Society spokesperson added: “As a small charity, this kind of sum is unimaginable for us, but Disney’s life is priceless.

"We already struggle for funds day-to-day, so donations of any amount are always very greatly appreciated.

“So far, we’ve managed to raise £210 towards the sum we need. While we’re so thankful to all who have donated, we desperately need to increase this number.

"Time and money is the difference between life and death for Disney.”

To donate to Disney’s treatment, visit: www.gofundme.com/f/raising-money-for-disneys-lifesaving-treatment.

For more information about PAW Society, visit: www.pawsocietyuk.org/.