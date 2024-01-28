Sussex charity fundraising for rescue dog with 'out of control' skin condition

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Eight-year-old Ava – a Boxer cross Labrador – is currently in the care of Clymping Dog Sanctuary.

The pooch arrived with a ‘horrible skin condition’ which desperately needs vet treatment – the rescue believes they will have to fork out at least £1,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a post on social media, the sanctuary has appealed to its followers for funds to help cover the bills.

Ava. Photo: Clymping Dog Sanctuary

A spokesperson for the sanctuary said: “At Clymping we want to help every dog to have the life they deserve, but it’s not always easy. By agreeing to take Ava on, we knew we were taking on some big vet bills.

“Ava, as you can see, has a horrible skin condition that is out of control and causing her real pain and discomfort.

“We have made the decision to take her on, get her the treatment she needs and foot the bills, then get her well enough to spend her later years with a family that love her.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Once she is well again, Ava, who has been described as a ‘super loving girl’, will be up for adoption.

An animal rescue charity in Sussex is hoping to raise funds to pay the vet bills of a rescue dog with an 'out of control' skin condition. Photo: Clymping Dog Sanctuary

Happy to live with other dogs and children over ten, she will make a brilliant addition to the right home. The sanctuary said she needs a family who can ‘help her feel better and live a happy life’.

For more information about Clymping Dog Sanctuary’s work, visit its website: www.clympingdogsanctuary.co.uk.