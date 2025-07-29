Sussex charity gets National Lottery Grant for 60th anniversary

SASBAH is the Sussex Association for people with Spina Bifida and Hydrocephalus. It currently has more than 1000 service users.

The charity was originally based in Worthing, and then Gun Hill near Chiddingly, but moved to new premises in Eastbourne at Christmas.

The 12-month grant was awarded to celebrate the 60th birthday with a series of events, support the costs of moving premises and to help raise awareness of SASBAH and what it does.

Chief Executive Officer Rom Sanglaji said: "We are delighted to have received this grant to help boost our charity. We help people across Sussex, and although we are now based in Eastbourne most of our services are delivered across the whole county.

"SASBAH was initially for people living with Spina Bifida and Hydrocephalus but we now have a much wider base, supporting children and adults with all disabilities."

SASBAH'S main functions include: Adviser service available for members for support with any issues, including benefits advice; respite breaks and holidays and work experience for members at its trading centre in Eastbourne, which includes training and development, weekly activities online including art, bingo, advice and much more.

·The charity also organises social activities – getting out and about in the community, runs a fortnightly youth club and has Local Support Groups across the county.

SASBAH operates a clinic at Chailey Heritage Medical services in conjunction with the NHS.

Rom said: "Our 60th birthday is a very special one - it all started in 1965 when SASBAH started as a parent support group. It quickly came to focus on creating and developing the best opportunities for our members, while also focusing on family and carer support. We support young people to develop both personally and socially.

"We moved into our new premises at The JPK/SASBAH Hub at Christmas, and the lottery grant has funded some of the costs in moving, including new signage. The money is also enabling us to stage events to mark the 60th birthday, and raising our awareness remains so key to what we do."

For more on the charity visit www.sasbah.org.uk/ or email [email protected].

1 . Eastbourne Mayor Margaret Bannister at SASBAH Eastbourne Mayor Margaret Bannister at SASBAH Photo: supplied