Sussex charity holds activity event for disabled members

The group from SASBAH - The Sussex Association of Spina Bifida and Hydrocephalus - took part in a variety of activities, including archery, biking, sno-tubing, rifle shooting, fencing, axe throwing, zip wires and assault course ropes as well as enjoying entertainment from discos, a magician and singers.

The event was part of the charity's 60th anniversary celebrations. SASBAH has more than 1000 members across the county.

SASBAH Chief Executive Rom Sanglaji said: "This is an annual holiday which we call Breakaway, and it's supported each year by the Rotary Club of Eastbourne AM, which provides funding.

"It's so important for our members to be able to have a break, come together and enjoy the packed programme that we put together. Equally vital is that it provides an opportunity for some of our families to meet up in an informal setting and share their experiences and for others to have some much needed respite.

"Everyone had a great time. There were so many smiling faces all weekend, which is always great to see."

Fran Moore-Khan, President of Eastbourne AM Rotary Club, said: "Our club is delighted to support Breakaway because we know how much it means to those who get the opportunity of a short holiday.

"We have worked with SASBAH for a number of years, and that relationship continues to flourish."

To find out more about SASBAH, go to SASBAH | Sussex Association for Spina Bifida and Hydrocephalus | Sussex Association for Spina Bifida and Hydrocephalus.

