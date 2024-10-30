Sussex charity issues advice to keep dogs safe and calm during fireworks

Dogs Trust Shoreham has issued advice to owners to help them support their pets through firework season.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to Dogs Trust’s National Dog Survey, 45 per cent of owners reported that their dogs aren’t always calm when fireworks are set off.

While the charity advises owners to start their firework prep weeks in advance, the good news is that there are still things owners can do to help keep their dogs calm this Bonfire Night:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plan a cosy night in with your dog - Dogs Trust recommends owners stay in with their dog during firework season as dogs may panic if left alone. Having their owner or someone they know and trust for company will help them relax. Close curtains, turn on the lights and turn on the television or some music to help block out the outside noise.

Dogs Trust Shoreham has issued advice to owners to help them support their pets through firework season. Photo: contributed/Kevin Johnson

Don’t go out after dark - Make sure your dog is cosy inside and settled well before any fireworks start. Walk them earlier in the day, and bring their meals forward slightly to allow for toilet breaks before the fireworks begin.

Create a safe space – Some dogs will benefit from having a safe place to retreat to should they feel worried by fireworks, even if they have previously never shown signs of worry. Introduce this safe place well in advance and encourage them there by building up positive associations. Never force a dog outside during fireworks.

Check on the dog regularly to make sure they are coping - Some dogs will cope best by seeking reassurance, so give them attention and comfort if they seek this out. Others may not seem worried, and it’s best to keep them occupied with their favourite items or activities so they don’t start to get anxious; experiment before the firework season begins, and slowly introduce them, to find out what they enjoy the most.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speak to your vet - If your dog has previously shown signs of fear towards fireworks, speak to your vet. Medication can be extremely useful where dogs are fearful as it can not only help them cope during the fireworks event, but also stop their fear escalating after each event.

Check your home is secure - Dogs could try to run away if they’re scared so check doors, windows and fences are secure.

Try and stay calm and relaxed yourself - Knowing your dog may be feeling scared and worried can be an anxious experience for owners. But staying calm and relaxed will help your dog to stay calm too.

Dr Jenna Kiddie, head of canine behaviour at Dogs Trust, said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Nearly half of the UK’s dogs are affected by fireworks – that’s around 6 million dogs – so the next few days will be a stressful time for dogs and owners alike.

"Although we advise preparing earlier for the best results, the good news is that there are still things you can do to reduce the impact of fireworks on your dog.

"If your dog has previously shown signs of distress, get in touch with your vet to discuss medication, which can often help them cope during this stressful time.”