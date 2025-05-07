A fox cub. Photo: RSPCA

A Sussex animal rescue has seen a surge in its intake of sick, injured and orphaned young wildlife.

As this year’s breeding season kicks off, new data from the RSPCA reveals the charity’s Hastings-based Mallydams Wood wildlife centre saw a 134 per cent increase in young wildlife intake between 2023 to 2024 - leaping from 450 to 1,056.

Across all of the RSPCA’s wildlife centres, the number of baby wild animals admitted shot up from 787 in April to 1,356 in May - almost double in just one month.

Thankfully, the RSPCA said the public are ‘well placed’ to help many wild animals in need.

A young hedgehog being fed. Photo: RSPCA

Successful rescues of some young wild animals can be time-critical, so the faster they can be found treatment, the more likely there will be a successful outcome for them.

But other young animals, such as fledgling birds, may not need rescuing at all, the charity said.

That’s why the RSPCA is urging members of the public to be ‘wildlife smart’ - and for those who find sick, injured or orphaned young animals which do need help, and are small enough to handle safely, to take them to a nearby vet or one of the RSPCA’s wildlife centres.

Vets treat small wildlife for free, but the public are urged to call ahead first, the charity added.

Videos produced by the charity explain how to handle and rescue small wild mammals and birds safely - and could help members of the public save animal lives this spring and summer.

RSPCA scientific officer Rebecca Machin said: “We see a sharp rise in the number of young wild animals coming into our wildlife centres at this time of year.

“From orphaned and sick baby hedgehogs and young rabbits, to fox and badger cubs, our centres are flat-out trying to care for the flood of babies.

"And it’s a growing problem, with a 35 per cent rise in all wildlife admission numbers last year, compared to 2023.

“We know that animal lovers in Sussex and the surrounding areas want to help where they can.

"That’s why we’re urging them to be wildlife smart this spring and summer.

"Successful rescues can be time-critical, so we are actively encouraging members of the public to take any orphaned or injured small animals that are safe to handle directly to a vet or to one of our four wildlife centres in Cheshire, Norfolk, East Sussex or Somerset.

“We also urge the public to be aware that some animals who look vulnerable may actually be better left alone.

"Fledgling birds and young foxes are often being watched over by their parents, and don’t need help from us. We have more advice on our website on when to step in."