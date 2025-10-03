A Sussex charity has teamed up with a forward-thinking and proactive company based on the Westham Business Park as part of its 60th anniversary celebrations.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

SASBAH supports more than 1,000 people with various disabilities across Sussex, and is now based at The JPK Project hub in Old Town, Eastbourne.

For the month of October, it's proud to be working with Coda Pharmacy, an online pharmacy dedicated to making healthcare more accessible for the community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alongside its commitment to healthcare, Coda Pharmacy supports a different local charity each month through its Charity of the Month initiative. This October, they’re shining a spotlight on SASBAH.

Sussex charity teams up with business

Rom Sanglaji, CEO of SASBAH, said everyone associated with the charity is delighted to be working with the team at Coda.

Coda staff have already been into the SASBAH office meeting staff and volunteers. They are making a series of videos featuring the charity.

Rom said: "We only moved to Eastbourne at the end of last year and we are keen to work with local businesses and organisations. We are very grateful that Coda has chosen SASBAH as its charity partner for October, and it has been great to welcome Coda staff to our new offices."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chris Trinh, Director at Coda Pharmacy, said: “SASBAH is an incredible organisation supporting a condition that is too often overlooked. The care and opportunities they provide are truly unique, helping service users build valuable life skills and independence as they prepare for the future. We are absolutely delighted to be partnering with them as they celebrate this milestone.”

Coda Pharmacy provides free nationwide delivery of NHS prescriptions, helping patients receive the care they need with ease.

To find out more about SASBAH, go to SASBAH | Sussex Association for Spina Bifida and Hydrocephalus | Sussex Association for Spina Bifida and Hydrocephalus

To learn more about Coda, go to https://www.codapharmacy.co.uk/