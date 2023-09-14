Sussex chef honoured with British Empire Medal
Wilton Park is an executive agency of the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office and hosts events that bring together people from around the world to discuss some of the most pressing global challenges.
Food plays a special role in helping to build connections and break down barriers. Breaking bread together is a big part of the ethos of Wilton Park. For over 30 years, Tony has made an incredible contribution and the whole Wilton Park team is extremely proud of him.
Tony said: "I'm immensely proud and very honoured. When we feed people here, it's going towards people making big decisions and dealing with big issues in the world.
"Over the years, I've heard people say that they get a lot more out of other delegates in the tea-breaks, and the lunches and dinners. It's easier to talk to people over a meal; it helps to break down the rules and divisions. People feel more relaxed."
Tony joined Wilton Park as a chef in 1993 and since then has served thousands of guests from across the world, including Angelina Jolie and HRH The Prince of Wales, now His Majesty King Charles III.
During the ceremony, Lady Emma Barnard presented the award as Lord-Lieutenant of West Sussex and Harry Goring read the citation as Deputy Lieutenant.
Besides his work for Wilton Park, Tony is a great supporter of charities & local causes. Most recently, he has raised more than £2000 for Brain Tumour Research in memory of his son, Daniel, who died aged 26 in 2021.
Tony said: "I wanted to give more people the chance of a longer life or more treatments, to help people like Daniel in the future."
Tom Cargill, CEO of Wilton Park, said "We're incredibly proud of Tony and all he has achieved during his career with Wilton Park. His culinary skill and dedication have helped to fuel the minds of tens of thousands of delegates as they've grappled with some of the world's most intractable issues. Tony epitomises so much that is great about the hospitality that is the heart of brilliant British diplomacy, and this award is fitting recognition."
Citation, read by Harry Goring, Deputy Lieutenant of West Sussex
"Tony has worked at the heart of Wilton Park for almost 30 years.
Hospitality and food have long been recognised as being key to diplomacy. Certainly building rapport and trust over meals is central to the work of Wilton Park and Tony has excelled in preparing and managing that culinary experience for thousands of officials at all levels attending our events.
In doing so he has made an immeasurable contribution to addressing key global challenges whether related to development, diplomacy, trade or defence and security. He has also ensured our international guests appreciate and benefit from sustainable local produce, taking a considered interest in sourcing both food and drink and making effort to communicate to participants where and how the produce Wilton Park serves has been made.
Tony consistently displays awareness of cultural sensitivities in a multi-cultural environment, serving appropriate cuisine in an imaginative manner. He has also gone out of his way to ensure special guests needs are met and surpassed, whether serving royalty or rock stars.
Tony also displays strong personal integrity, care for others and a strong sense of responsibility, commitment and duty. He takes care of junior staff and takes a close personal interest in the career development of those around him.
Tony takes a strong interest in those who are less fortunate. He has supported local charities; for instance providing provisions to local care homes and hospice during the pandemic. Most recently Tony has been raising funds for Brain Tumour Research."