Sussex children's charity holds annual Games event

The event featured a vibrant mix of activities including boxing, weightlifting, skittles and new age kurling, alongside face painting, balloon magician and a special awards ceremony, all designed to be fully inclusive and engaging for every participant.

Dan Burnett, Fitness Centre Manager at Chailey Heritage Foundation, said: "The emphasis was very much on fun, engagement and being inclusive.

"Those taking part absolutely loved it, and it was also a valuable opportunity for their family to come along and cheer them on. We adapted each activity to make it fully inclusive, and it was a huge success.”

The Chailey Games not only offered a chance for young people to try new sports and activities, but also created a space for families to connect, celebrate and support one another.

Mariel Baldwin, whose daughter Charlotte, 14, attends Chailey Heritage School, attended the Games for the first time:

She said: "Charlotte has been coming to Chailey Heritage for ten years, and it's a very special place for us. The Games was a valuable chance to connect with different families who we may normally not see on a regular basis. Charlotte had an absolutely amazing time. It was a fabulous day.”

Events like the Chailey Games highlight the importance of inclusive opportunities that empower young people with disabilities to thrive, build confidence and experience joy in a supportive community setting

1 . Chailey Games Chailey Games Photo: supplied

2 . Chailey Games Chailey Games Photo: supplied