Sussex children's charity holds Celebration Day event

The theme this year was Pirates for the children and young people who attend or live at the charity, which is based in Mid Sussex.

All their families and close ones were invited to join in the traditional celebrations.

The day started with presentation of certificates and special awards to all the children in their various school departments.

This was followed by a fantastic parade which included all young people and staff from the school Futures' those who attend the Leisure and Skills Centre and also the charity's Hub.

A spokesperson for Chailey Heritage Foundation said: "Everyone put so much effort into their costumes and decorating their walkers and wheelchairs.

"There were also entertainers/entertainment throughout the day – balloon artist, face painting, a pianist, children’s party entertainers, a pop concert, photo booths. mAnd a delicious lunch buffet was served for everyone.

"The weather was perfect and the atmosphere was absolutely amazing. Everyone had a fantastic day and enjoyed being part of something truly special to celebrate the end of an academic year."

The charity aims to change and improve the lives of young people in the area with complex disabilties by providing education, care and transition services to children and young adults.

Our expertise is in maximising independence and choice, developing effective communication and providing powered mobility opportunities.