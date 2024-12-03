Sussex children's charity launches Big Give Christmas Challenge

This year the charity is seeking donations to develop its unique immersive space which is transforming young lives with its power to unlock their potential.

Chailey's teachers are using the immersive space to support their work to help young people communicate and move - in some cases achieving results that have amazed experts and families alike.

Eleven year old Malachi who lives on the Sussex/Kent border, is one young person who's life has been changed by his experience in the immersive space.

Malachi Martin was born with a condition that means his brain cannot communicate effectively with his eyes, a hearing impairment and hypotonia, which affects his muscle tone.

Initially, doctors told Malachi Martin’s parents that he would not be able to walk, talk or eat – but specialist teachers at the Sussex charity, Chailey Heritage Foundation, have been using a unique tool to get Malachi on the move!

Malachi’s teacher Amy Perkins said: “We use a technique called patterning where we physically help the young people to move their legs, so that their brain learns the pattern of stepping. We did this with Malachi, and he did start to take a few steps, but we needed something to motivate him further.”

Everything started to change when 11-year-old Malachi was introduced to the charity’s unique Immersive Space. The audio and visual experiences created in the 360-degree space can transport the pupils to places and experiences that would normally be inaccessible to them. It can be transformed into almost anything and anywhere – from outer space to under the sea.

Amy continued: “When Malachi went into the Immersive Space, he was just so excited by all the images on the screen. We had fireworks which he loves, and he really responds to things that light up and make a sound.

"He gradually started to try to step, and over the weeks he stepped more and more until he has able to touch the images. It was an amazing moment for the team!”

For Malachi’s parents the Immersive Space has opened up their son’s potential and the results are life changing:

Malachi’s Dad, Brendan, said: “If you can engage him for learning in the Immersive Space it shows that he can do these things which means that you can then apply them to other places in life. He needs a walker, but now he has shown that he can effectively use it to move, with the support of a carer, from one space to another, so you are gaining that evidence of the best of Malachi which you might not get without the immersive space.

“Malachi is now able to use his new skills to move around the school – something his Mum Claire once thought would not be possible.

“The team at Chailey Heritage School have worked tirelessly to find the unique solutions that work for Malachi and unlock his potential. Finding out what he needed and making it work for him is what Chailey are brilliant at. Now he can do so much more than we ever thought but hoped he would.”

This Christmas, Chailey Heritage Foundation are asking for donations to be able to help more children like Malachi receive the gift of mobility by donating through the annual Big Give Christmas Challenge Appeal which runs from December 3 – 10. Every £1 donated during this period will be matched, and CHF is hoping to raise a total of £20,000 to ensure the immersive space is made accessible to as many young people as possible.

Tanya Hunt, the charity’s Head of Fundraising, said: “We have made a great start thanks to the support of our Pledgers and our Big Give Charity Champion, The Reed Foundation, who have between them generously pledged £10,000 in matched funding. This funding will enable us to support more children to take their first steps or unlock their vision through our amazing immersive space.”

All donations made online at the Big Give website will be match funded between 3 rd and 10 th December up to £10,000, which would total £20,000. That means one donation will have twice the impact for the children and young people.

Chailey Heritage Foundation is a charity providing education, care and transition services to children and young adults with complex physical disabilities. Their mission is to give disabled children and young adults every opportunity to pursue their fullest potential.

Last year The Big Give raised £20,574 for the charity’s hydrotherapy programme. The Big Give brings together charities, philanthropists, and the public together to achieve the biggest impacts. The Big Give Christmas Challenge has raised more than £33 million for 1,077 charities through the power of match funding.

You can donate to help Malachi and Chailey Heritage Foundation here

