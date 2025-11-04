Sussex choir stars in new Marks and Spencer Christmas food ad alongside comedian Dawn French
Members of City of Stars can be seen briefly singing in a salt and vinegar batter, which Dawn amusingly describes as 'overkill'.
The ad was premiered on Monday, November 3, on all major TV channels and online, with choir appearing at the 1:02 mark.
Candi Underwood, musical director and founder of City of Stars, said: "Being part of such a beloved national campaign is a dream come true for us. As a small, independent choir, it’s been such a fantastic experience to showcase the talent in our community and this opportunity really highlights the power of music to bring people together.
"One of our fellow cast members, who we met on set and happens to live in Brighton, has even decided to join our Kemptown choir!”
Recorded at Warner Bros. Studios in early September, the campaign showcases City of Stars having a comedic moment with national treasure Dawn French, before they join the party all aboard the Marks & Spencer’s food truck.
The ad will be accompanied by a cheerful social media campaign featuring traditional Christmas carols with a foodie twist, with beautiful arrangements created especially for the occasion.
The choir was also invited to celebrate the ad release at M&S HQ on November 3, singing in the staff with Christmas classics.
City of Stars, Sussex’s only intermediate musical theatre choir, was founded in 2021. Regular rehearsals, hands-on workshops and varied performance opportunities are currently offered in Brighton and Hove.
City of Stars will be opening its fourth choir in Worthing in January, rehearsing at St Andrew's High School on Wednesday evenings from January 7, 2026. To book a trial, visit cityofstarschoir.co.uk/trial-session